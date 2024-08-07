Alabama Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 6
Notes and observations from the Crimson Tide's sixth day of fall camp on Wednesday.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football continued fall camp on Wednesday morning, with practice beginning at 9:20 a.m. once again. This time instead of being on the normal practice field, the team got out of the heat and practiceed at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.
Here are BamaCentral's notes and observations from Wednesday's allotted practice viewing:
- Practice was moved inside for the viewing period for the first time this fall, but we were told the team would go back outside for later portions of practice.
- The team was in full pads, including helmets, shoulder pads, and football pants for the first time this fall. Previous practices had been helmets only, or shells.
- Once again, redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby worked with the first team at right tackle. The first team offensive line from left-to-right was Kadyn Proctor, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Formby.
- No change in offensive line first team. The second team offensive line had Miles McVay at left tackle after it had been Naquil Bertrand on Tuesday.
- Josh Cuevas, a transfer tight end from Washington, looked very smooth running routes. Looked like the most versatile tight end in the room.
- Keon Sabb had a large wrap around his ankles, but still participated in practice.
- Kendrick Law showed some leadership, stopping before a play to make sure his teammate was lined up correctly.
- Wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard was incredibly vocal, emphasizing 'finish' on every drill.
- After spending a lot of yesterday's viewing period with the defense and defensive backs, DeBoer spent almost of all of this one with the offense, specifically watching the quarterbacks and giving feedback to them. On a drill where the quarterbacks and running backs were working on handoffs, Jalen Milroe didn't make a clean one to Justice Haynes the first time. DeBoer had him do it again, and then the two spent about 30 seconds chatting.
- Song of the Day: "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire
