Alabama Football Injury Updates Against Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama and Tennessee meet inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for a top-15, rivalry showdown. All eyes will be on Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller during pregame warmups.
Earlier in the day on Saturday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said they are expecting Miller to be ready to go against the Volunteers after suffering a concussion last week in the Crimson Tide's win against Missouri. Miller is Alabama's leading rusher on the season, despite missing the first three games with a collarbone injury. He was not listed on the pregame report, which means he is fully cleared to play.
BamaCentral will provide injury updates throughout Saturday's game, starting with the official pregame availability report from the SEC. The only two desginations on the pregame report are "out" or "game time decision."
This story will be updated throughout the game with postgame comments from Kalen DeBoer if necessary. Latest updates at the top.
Pregame updates:
Final pregame availability report:
Alabama:
Qua Russaw, LB — Out
Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out
Cayden Jones, LB — Out
Derek Meadows, WR — Out
Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
Danny Lewis Jr., TE - Game time decision
Jaylen Mbakwe, WR — Game time decision
Tennessee:
Ricky Gibson III, DB — Out
Travis Smith Jr., WR — Out
Jermod McCoy, DB — Out
Radarious Jackson, WR — Out
Ethan Davis, TE — Out
Edwin Spillman, LB — Out for first half