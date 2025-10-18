Kalen DeBoer Reveals RB Jam Miller's Status for Tennessee Game
Alabama running back Jam Miller sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter of last weekend's 27-24 win at Missouri. The Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) had been hopeful throughout the week of getting Miller back and having him play on Saturday night against No. 11 Tennessee.
"We're expecting him to go today," head coach Kalen DeBoer told "SEC Nation" on Saturday. The show is in Tuscaloosa for the Third Saturday in October, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Miller's availability helps ignite the running game for Alabama against the Volunteers (5-1, 3-1 SEC). Redshirt freshman Kevin Riley has 183 yards on the ground this season, but the running backs haven't gotten as much going out of the backfield without Miller compared to when he's on the field.
"Jam's in probably what we'd put in a questionable state for the weekend as far as the report tonight," DeBoer said on Wednesday morning during the weekly SEC coaches' teleconference. "That's kind of where I see it right now."
When the first availability report for Saturday night's game was released hours later, Miller was indeed listed as questionable. The senior tailback was upgraded to probable in updates to the report on both Thursday and Friday. Freshman wide receiver Derek Meadows, who also suffered a concussion in the Missouri game, is out.
Miller's injury luck has been nothing short of unfortunate in 2025. He suffered a collarbone injury during a scrimmage in mid-August, putting a halt to what had been a good fall camp and costing him the first three games of the regular season. He made his season debut at Georgia on Sept. 27 and rushed for 136 yards against Vanderbilt at home a week later.
Meadows and Miller are not the only players to have dealt with concussions this season. Right guard Jaeden Roberts went through concussion protocol ahead of the team's season opener at Florida State on Aug. 30, clearing it in time to be available for that game.
Even though he has only played in three contests this fall, Miller is the No. 6 Crimson Tide's leading rusher. He has 267 yards on 58 carries and a touchdown. Saturday's matchup will be his second home game of the year.
"Coach [Ryan] Grubb, he actually challenged us in the run game. Challenge accepted," Miller said after his performance against the Commodores on Oct. 4. "Just gotta take it day by day, step by step."