Alabama Football Injury Updates at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–– No. 3 Alabama is expected to be without several key players for Saturday's SEC road showdown at Vanderbilt.

Prior to game day, the Crimson Tide already ruled out eight players with five others listed as "probable", including quarterback Keelon Russell. Just because a player is listed as available does not necessarily mean they will play. Backup quarterback Austin Mack is expected to start for the Crimson Tide.

On the final pregame report, Russell and defensive back Chuck McDonald III were listed as game-time decisions. Running back EJ Crowell, defensive back Zabien Brown and offensive linemen William Sanders were all removed from the report, meaning they are available to play against the Commodores.

This story will be updated throughout Saturday's game, including any postgame comments from head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Pregame updates

(latest updates at the top)

Russell took the first-team reps during warmups. It could just be for show, but it looks like Russell will indeed get the start for the Crimson Tide.

Crowell was moving well during warmups after missing the last two games. He had a thick sleeve on his left leg.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

EJ Crowell has a thick sleeve on his left leg. He was taken off the pregame availability report pic.twitter.com/XKdNBKevUP — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) November 14, 2026

Sanders is back with the first-team offensive line at left guard after a lower leg injury in the Texas A&M game. He did not play last week against Texas A&M.

Russell is throwing during warmups alongside Mack. He is dressed out in full pads and doesn't seem to have anything extra on his ankle.

Final Pregame Availability Report

Alabama Availability Report

Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Mhari Johnson, DL — Out

Josh Ford, TE — Out

Casey Poe, OL — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

AK Dear, RB — Out

Keelon Russell, QB — Game-time decision

Chuck McDonald, DB —Game-time decision

Vanderbilt Availability Report

Blaze Berlowitz, QB — Out

Edwin Kolenge, EDG — Out

Josiah Broxton, LB — Out

Evan Hampton, RB — Out

Daniel Vollmer Jr., LB — Out

Gunner Givens, OL — Out

Aaron Bryant, DL — Out

Ted Gregoire, OL — Out

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