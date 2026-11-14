Alabama Football Injury Updates at Vanderbilt
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NASHVILLE, Tenn.–– No. 3 Alabama is expected to be without several key players for Saturday's SEC road showdown at Vanderbilt.
Prior to game day, the Crimson Tide already ruled out eight players with five others listed as "probable", including quarterback Keelon Russell. Just because a player is listed as available does not necessarily mean they will play. Backup quarterback Austin Mack is expected to start for the Crimson Tide.
On the final pregame report, Russell and defensive back Chuck McDonald III were listed as game-time decisions. Running back EJ Crowell, defensive back Zabien Brown and offensive linemen William Sanders were all removed from the report, meaning they are available to play against the Commodores.
This story will be updated throughout Saturday's game, including any postgame comments from head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Pregame updates
(latest updates at the top)
- Russell took the first-team reps during warmups. It could just be for show, but it looks like Russell will indeed get the start for the Crimson Tide.
- Crowell was moving well during warmups after missing the last two games. He had a thick sleeve on his left leg.
- Sanders is back with the first-team offensive line at left guard after a lower leg injury in the Texas A&M game. He did not play last week against Texas A&M.
- Russell is throwing during warmups alongside Mack. He is dressed out in full pads and doesn't seem to have anything extra on his ankle.
Final Pregame Availability Report
Alabama Availability Report
- Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out
- Cayden Jones, LB — Out
- Nick Sherman, DB — Out
- Mhari Johnson, DL — Out
- Josh Ford, TE — Out
- Casey Poe, OL — Out
- Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
- AK Dear, RB — Out
- Keelon Russell, QB — Game-time decision
- Chuck McDonald, DB —Game-time decision
Vanderbilt Availability Report
- Blaze Berlowitz, QB — Out
- Edwin Kolenge, EDG — Out
- Josiah Broxton, LB — Out
- Evan Hampton, RB — Out
- Daniel Vollmer Jr., LB — Out
- Gunner Givens, OL — Out
- Aaron Bryant, DL — Out
- Ted Gregoire, OL — Out
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_