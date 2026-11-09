'Super Frustrating:' Ryan Grubb Reflects on Failed Two-Minute Drill Against LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second straight game, Alabama scored 31 points and avoided turning the ball over. That alone would make most offensive coordinators ecstatic.

Crimson Tide OC Ryan Grubb was largely in good spirits following the team's 31-13 win over LSU, particularly taking pleasure in the growth of quarterback Keelon Russell, but acknowledged a moment where the execution faltered.

After a Luke Metz interception gave Alabama the ball in LSU territory with 28 seconds to play in the second quarter, the offense was unable to score before halftime.

"We had such a great opportunity right before half," Grubb said. "We've been so great in the two-minute drill, and, you know, we get the offensive PI call, and it sets us back."

It was Marshall Pritchett who was called for the pass interference on a third-and-11 from the LSU 49-yard line. Instead of needing just a few yards to set up a Conor Talty field goal, Alabama was pushed into third-and-21 back on its own side of the field and waived the white flag with a checkdown.

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"Was super frustrating in that moment," Grubb said. "Just wish we could execute it better in that spot, got some points before halftime. I thought that could have been a pivotal moment in the football game."

Alabama was only in third-and-long to begin with because of a Jayvin James false start. It was Alabama's third of the first half, another point of frustration for Grubb.

"Really disappointing," Grubb said. "We had worked our tail off and put a lot of, you know, honestly, resources into deciding, are we going to go on clap, go on silent, you know. And the guys did a great job all week. You know, Jayvin had a couple of false starts. Mal (Waldrep) and Jackson (Lloyd) jumped on one, and I think you're going to have a little bit of friction in a game like that, whether you go on silent or on clap."

The offensive line was cleaner than it had been with starting center Racin Delgatty back from injury. It held an LSU defensive front that was second in the conference with 34 sacks to just two, and settled in nicely after the break. But an extra three points before halftime could be the difference between a win and a loss in the postseason, and Alabama can't afford to give up unnecesary yardage as the games get bigger.

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