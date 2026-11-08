How to Watch No. 5 Alabama Football at Vanderbilt

Alabama has already reached its final road game of the regular season. The Crimson Tide will travel to Nashville this weekend to take on Vanderbilt.

This will be Alabama's first trip back to FirstBank Stadium since the Commodores knocked off the then No. 1 Crimson Tide with a 40-35 in Kalen DeBoer's first season as the Alabama head coach. The Crimson Tide avenged the loss last season in Bryant-Denny, but there are still several members of that 2024 squad on the current team that remember that feeling.

Ryan Coleman-Williams has scored a touchdown in each of his previous two meetings against Vanderbilt.

After a big win at LSU, Alabama is in prime position to make the College Football Playoff if it can take care of business over its final three games. Vanderbilt would like nothing more than to spoil the season for the Crimson Tide, and the Commodores have some momentum after getting their first SEC win last time out.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Commodores:

How to Watch: Alabama at Vanderbilt

Who: No. 5 Alabama (7-2, 5-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt (4-5, 1-5 SEC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 11:45 a.m. CT

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

SiriusXM: TBA

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

Series history: Alabama leads 64-19-4

Last meeting: Alabama beat Vanderbilt 30-14 in a top-25 showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025. The Crimson Tide held Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia to under 200 yards while Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide put together one of its best performances of the season in a 31-13 win at LSU. After the Tigers took the lead late in the third quarter, Alabama went on a 21-0 run to close out the game with three straight passing touchdowns from quarterback Keelon Russell.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores picked up their first win in SEC play on the road at Mississippi State with a 25-23 victory. Senior kicker Brock Taylor was the team MVP with six made field goals, including one from 55 yards out.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.