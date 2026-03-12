Everything Alabama Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb Said After Third Spring Practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football practiced in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Thursday as the 2026 spring practice continues. Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spent time with the media after Alabama's third spring practice concluded and talked about the quarterback battle, how the offensive line is shaping up and what he wants to see his team improve on this year.

How do Alabama's quarterbacks look so far?

“They’re doing really good. First two practices were awesome. Today there was a little bit of a regression. Heavier install, some things they had to work through today. They are both doing awesome. Competitive. They got the right spirit in the room. They’re attacking all the preparation and doing a really good job.

What do you need to see from the quarterbacks this spring?

“Control the offense and take care of the football. I mean, I think that’s the first thing. The locker room piece has to build. Both those guys have to take a leadership position, but just trying to control the offense, take care of the ball and just run the system.”

What is the difference between Keelon Russell and Austin Mack's play style?

"Obviously, Keelon is a really, really good athlete. So I think his feet come into play. I think you saw in the Rose Bowl, obviously, Austin can run a little bit. He had a touchdown scramble in the season as well, so it’s not like Austin can’t run, but there’s a piece of athleticism there with Keelon that’s different than some guys. And then as far as the arm talent, they are both extremely talented as far as pitching the ball all over the field. There’s not going to be a throw that I have in a game plan that I have one that I couldn’t do with the other. Both have quick releases. Accuracy is something both are working on. Very similar guys. I don’t think, other than Keelon’s feet, that there is a massive difference other than size.”

What do you want to see from the offensive line?

“Physicality and consistency, I think, are the two staples we have to see. Guys being able to execute the game plan and understand the importance of running the ball. I think that fundamental belief begins in the spring. Just guys understanding that this has to be part of our DNA, especially when you have a younger quarterback. I think you saw some of that obviously at the end of the season last year with Ty where we could have helped him out more, taken more off his plate if we could effectively run the ball a little bit more. So this year, that’s obviously a big focus.”

How far is the line away from gelling together?

“It’s a ways away, I’ll say that. I think that's one of the biggest challenges for coach (Adrian) Klemm or any O-line coach, I think during the spring ... especially with so many new pieces, you're trying to find out who the players are, who the guys are and trying to get some semblance of gel to happen. But it starts with Jackson and Michael. And then really the center position, Racin Delgatty has been doing an awesome job at center. He’s really taken the reins quickly, so I’m excited to see him out there. But Jackson Lloyd's just one guy on the football field, forget O, D, whatever, he has really stood out as a guy we're going to be really excited about as our left tackle.”

Did you look back on last year and see places to run the ball more?

“I wouldn’t limit bad calls to the run game. There’s plenty of good calls to make out there. Yes, certainly we go through every aspect of the game plan: where you can run the ball more, where those hits happen, what you did right or wrong in the red zone. Yeah, absolutely, that has to be part of it. The reality is, you look at it, and you’re that poor at running the football, obviously, you got to put a lot of attention back into that and see what the reasons, how much of it’s personnel, how much of it’s scheme. And then own the losses and get better at it.”

What have you seen from Kaden Strayhorn and Ty Haywood?

"Kaden only had one start, I believe, against Texas in the bowl game. He's playing guard, which is a little out of position for him. He's probably a more natural center. He didn't look overwhelmed for a young player. That was something we felt good about because he's big but he's not like a big, long, 6-foot-5 guard or something like that. Just to see him be able to hold his ground in that was something that really stood out. And Ty was a guy that was recruited here prior to me being here, and we had a lot of interest in him back then. We had a little bit of film from the end of some games where he showed some position flex where he could play guard or tackle."

Ty Haywood as a guard or tackle? Want to keep him at one spot?

"I think that would be the case for all the guys is trying to find a spot to get them off the ground, get them feeling good. Ty started out with a little bit of tackle, and we moved him inside to play some guard. He's looked fine at both of them, honestly. He's so young that you just got to keep working it with him."

Keys to getting Ryan Coleman-Williams to next level?

"I could tell you all the easy answers, but I think for Ryan, just let the game come to him. He's so naturally talented and he's such a hard worker and a great kid. The ownership he had after the season I think is something that really stands out to me. And honestly, a concerted effort on our part to make sure we're getting him enough touches in every game. If we can't get him the ball down the field, we got to find a way to get the ball in his hand early. He's shown that he's really, really electric. If there's issues with contested catches and things like that, then you got to be more creative and just find ways to get him the football in his hands."

How important is time in system for quarterbacks?

"It's important. It's very important. Obviously, Austin is in his third year in the system so you would think just as far as ease of being able to run and have control, that would be advantage Austin. But I would say Keelon is extremely intelligent and that is not an issue, it's not a limiting factor for him. But at the end of the day, it's about who has the most production. Who's the best guy on the field to take care of the football, getting it down the field, scoring touchdowns. Both of those guys are very capable leaders. I think it's pretty even. But certainly the guy that has the ease of being able to run that -- especially with so many younger faces around him -- they have to be able to make it run around him."

Is it easier to install the offense with so many young guys?

"I don't think it's ever easier when you're really young, because there's just, you know, experience matters. I mean, I'm not going to duck that punch, but what I will say is the type of commitment and urgency that all these guys have because of their youth has been really exciting. And the type of unity that we've already seen in the locker room and these guys together right now, there's nobody trying to budge in line, so to speak. They're all trying to own that. And I think that part, you just got to build on that. You got to let that catch fire. And, you know, let these guys, their youth and energy and how they want to play, their physical style, is something that you got to build off of. And then you just got to be realistic of what you know you're able to schematically accomplish."

Does it look or sound different with Klemm leading the OL?

"Oh yeah. I mean, everybody, I'm sure it was different when I came here for Coach Sheridan. And, you know, I think everybody has their strengths and weaknesses. I think Klemm is an elite communicator at his drill work and does a really good job of transitioning drill work to skill. That's what really stood out to me when I was talking to him was just his elite knowledge of being able to take drill to skill and put it on the field and then quick adjustments on the fly. But, yeah, I mean, he's a really good communicator."

You mentioned Jackson Lloyd. How close is the battle at LT behind him?

"It’s not. It’s not. He’s the left tackle. He’s the guy."

EJ Crowell appeared limited. What’s the deal?

"Just soft tissue deal. He's OK. Just being cautious. We got another week coming up to make sure he's healed the right way. It's a big spring for EJ, so want to make sure he can get off to the right start, you know, when we get back. So just probably erring on the side of caution. But he's looked great and done a great job."

What kind of role can Crowell carve out?

"Sky's the limit for him. I mean, I think that's a really, really competitive room. I look at the guys that have been there, you know, Daniel and Kevin, that have been — just even their preparation and their mindset right now is really different. I mean, just Daniel looks great. He's hovering in the low 230s. You know, last year at this time he was probably in the 250s. And he just looks quicker, more powerful, sudden. And Kevin's got another step to him right now. So I think that competition in the room with those guys in AK Dear is really the whole room has gotten better."

Is it the same at RT with Michael Carroll? Or will he move around?

"Yeah, Michael’s a right. Now, Michael has probably more position flex than the Jackson if we ever need to make a move. I think Michael is a guy that could honestly play anywhere. But for us right now, it kind of it starts with those two guys and everything else we're moving into those other spots."

