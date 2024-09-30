Alabama Football Named FWAA National Team of the Week
The newly No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide's 41-34 instant classic victory over then-No. 2 Georgia this past Saturday has brought nonstop recognition to the football program.
On Monday morning, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and wide receiver Ryan Williams were named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and SEC Freshman of the Week respectively, but the weekly honors didn't stop there.
On Monday afternoon, the Crimson Tide was announced as the Cheez-It National Team of the Week, which is selected by the All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).
Alabama was immediately in the running for this prestigious honor early in Saturday's game as the Tide climbed to a jaw-dropping 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. Up 30-7 at halftime, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the team flipped a switch as the Bulldogs found their way up 34-33 with 2:31 to go in regulation.
Alabama needed to think of a way to put points on the board, after not doing so since kicker Graham Nicholson's first-made field goal of the season late in the third quarter. In addition, the Crimson Tide hadn't scored a touchdown until early in the second quarter.
On the first play of the drive, Milroe found Williams who juked and spun his way to a 75-yard touchdown. While it is among the loudest moments in recent Alabama history, it is without a doubt the best moment since the stadium's renaming and the Tide's season itself.
This is the sixth time for Alabama to earn the national team of the week honor and the first since 2018 when the then-top-ranked Crimson Tide won at No. 3 LSU, 29-0.
The other National Team of the Week nominees were Arizona, who upset then-No. 10 Utah 23-10, and Kentucky, who shocked then-No. 6 Ole Miss with a 20-17 road victory.