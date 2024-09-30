Jalen Milroe, Ryan Williams Earn Weekly SEC Honors for Performance vs. Georgia
After taking down then-No. 2 Georgia 41-34 in an instant classic on Saturday night, The Alabama Crimson Tide moved to No. 1 in the AP Poll after three consecutive weeks at No. 4.
Many Alabama players stood out throughout the unforgettable game, as quarterback Jalen Milroe was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and practically country-renowned wide receiver Ryan Williams was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Milroe was hands down the main reason why Alabama got out to a 30-7 lead at halftime, as he went 18-of-21 for 199 yards a touchdown and an interception, while also logging nine carries for 128 yards and another score. For reference, Milroe out-gained Georgia's entire offense in the first half 327 (of Alabama's 355 total yards) to 153, as the Tide went to the locker room up 30-7.
Georgia kept Milroe quiet for most of the second half, as the Bulldogs offense came all the way back, but one other moment late in regulation helped Milroe win the weekly honor.
Down 34-33 with 2:31 to go in regulation, Alabama needed to think of a way to put points on the board, after not doing so since kicker Graham Nicholson's first-made field goal of the season late in the third quarter. In addition, the Crimson Tide hadn't scored a touchdown until early in the second quarter.
On the first play of the drive, Milroe found wide receiver Ryan Williams who juked and spun his way to a 75-yard touchdown. While it is among the loudest moments in recent Alabama history, it is without a doubt the best moment since the stadium's renaming and the Tide's season itself.
The whole "he's only 17" thing is certainly getting redundant, but Williams can't stop shocking the world. Against one of the best defenses in college football, the freshman phenom led the Tide with five receptions for 102 yards entering the fourth quarter. This catch gave Williams a career-high 177 receiving yards.
This is Williams' second time receiving a weekly SEC honor, as he was named the conference's Freshman of the Week after his collegiate debut against Western Kentucky, when he recorded two receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Additionally, Monday's SEC list extended the Crimson Tide's streak of players receiving weekly conference honors (excluding the bye week). Defensive back Keon Sabb was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week after hauling in two interceptions in the season opener against Western Kentucky, Tim Keenan III was named the Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week for being all over the stat sheet against South Florida and the aforementioned Milroe was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week after tallying five total touchdowns against Wisconsin.
Will the streak continue when Alabama goes on the road against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
Week 5 SEC Honors
OFFENSIVE
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
DEFENSIVE
Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
SPECIAL TEAMS
Alex Raynor, Kentucky
Tyler White, Texas A&M
OFFENSIVE LINE
Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
DEFENSIVE LINE
Octavious Oxendine, Kentucky
FRESHMAN
Ryan Williams, Alabama