Alabama Football Opens Fall Camp: Practice Report
Observations from the Crimson Tide's first practice of fall camp under Kalen DeBoer.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football is officially a month away, and the Crimson Tide opened fall camp under new head coach Kalen DeBoer on Wednesday morning.
It was a warm morning in Tuscaloosa with temperatures in the high 80s as the team practiced in shorts and helmets. The media got to watch about 20 minutes of Alabama's morning practice, and DeBoer will speak to the media later in the morning.
Practice notes and observations- July 31, 2024
- During the limited media viewing period, the first team offensive line (from left to right) consisted of Elijah Pritchett, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Wilkin Formby. Keep in mind, Pritchett spent most of the spring on the left side, and this is the first official practice back with the team for Kadyn Proctor. He will still likely be the left tackle, and Pritchett will move back to the right side. Proctor was participating in practice, just not with the first team yet (at least not during the media viewing portion.)
- As expected, the order of the quarterbacks in drills was Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Dylan Lonergan.
- Running back order in drills: Justice Haynes, Jam Miller, Richard Young and Daniel Hill.
- Tim Smith and Jehiem Oatis led the defensive line through drills with Quandarrius Robinson and Keanu Koht heading up the outside linebackers.
- Deontae Lawson showed his leadership skills at inside linebacker, correcting the mistakes of teammates.
- Malachi Moore and Keon Sabb led the defensive backs through drills.
- It was the first official practice for highly-touted freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams, who made a couple impressive catches.
- The beginning of the observation period included quick, short drills before moving to the next spot on the field.
- Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack (wearing a sweatshirt in Alabama July heat) was very intense, pushing the guys to give max effort. "This ain't a walkthrough," he said.
- Before starting a drill with his position group, defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist said, "Let's set a standard right here." Setting the tone for the first practice of fall.
- Alabama seemed to have turned down the music from spring. The first song playing when the media observation period began was "Thunderstruck."
