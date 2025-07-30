Alabama Football Practice Report: Wednesday, July 30
Notes, observations and practice footage from the Crimson Tide's first practice of fall camp entering Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer.
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. -- The Alabama football program was back on the Thomas-Drew practice fields on a warm Wednesday morning as Kalen Deboer's second fall camp in charge of the Crimson Tide got underway. The weather was in the mid 80s with a heat index into the 90s but spirits were high as the team practiced in shells as the program is 31 days away from kicking off the 2025 season.
The media was invited and spent 15 minutes checking out the Crimson Tide.
Wednesday Practice Observations:
- The Alabama quarterbacks showed good camaraderie with their teammates, high-fiving and keeping energy high. They worked through basic passing and handoff drills in the early portion of practice. Ty Simpson led the trio with Austin Mack and Keelon Russell alternating as the second quarterback through drills.
- Alabama appears to have moved Red Morgan from the safety room into the cornerback room. The cornerbacks are one of the most physically impressive groups with freshman Dijon Lee standing tall at 6-4, 202 pounds.
- The defensive linemen practiced a drill on getting inside leverage by attacking a man with a pad after releasing from a three-point stance. Alabama offseason transfer addition Steve Bolo Mboumoua had to do a couple more reps following position coach Freddie Roach’s orders.
- Roach was animated at practice encouraging his players to play with intensity and stressing to the younger players that this is not high school any longer.
- The tight ends practiced some blocking drills along with a few block release catches. This featured expected starter Josh Cuevas, who is entering his second year at Alabama after transferring from Washington.
- Wide receiver Jalen Hale participated fully in the media viewing portion of practice with a massive brace on his knee. His work ethic has been complimented throughout the offseason and appears ready to challenge for a role in the offense.
- Alabama freshman Kaleb Edwards participated in his first practice after joining the program in the summer. his 6-foot-6, 264 pound frame stands out among the other tight ends.
- The WOLF linebackers worked on their speed and bending when turning a corner and not touching a pole. Qua Russaw is expected to be the starter of this group and did a solid job during the drill.
- Inside Linebackers were split into two groups with Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson, Nikhai Hill-Green and Cayden Jones working seperated from Duke Johnson, Luke Metz, Abduall Sanders and QB Reese. The two groups, clearly separated by experience, were focused on run fits and striking blockers. Lawson participated fully in the media viewing portion of practice but sported a massive brace on his knee as he continues his recovery.
- The offensive line went head-to-head with each other on blocking drills. Four of the starting five is all but official, but the left guard battle is something to keep an eye on between transfer Kam Dewberry, Geno VanDeMark and potentially Olaus Alinen.
- Although Wilkin Formby seems to have locked down the starting right tackle spot, a lot of eyes will be on him this season after a subpar 2024 campaign. Coaches and teammates have said he’s made tremendous strides this offseason.
- And speaking of big improvements, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman looked like a force to be reckoned with during a blitzing drill that culminated in him knocking down the man holding the pad.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer is scheduled to meet with the media after practice. Stay tuned to BamaCentral for more Alabama football fall camp coverage.
