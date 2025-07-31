Alabama Football Practice Report: Thursday, July 31
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. - The Crimson Tide was back on the Thomas-Drew fields for the second day of fall camp as the season draws near. The players battled an 88-degree morning with a heat index creeping into the triple digits but the energy was high and the water was flowing for a team looking to improve off last season's disappointing end.
The Crimson Tide players were adorned in their spider pad set up, meaning helmets, shoulder pads and thigh pads, as they work through an acclimation period. The media was able to view 15 minutes of action on Thursday ahead of a press conference with select offensive players.
Thursday Practice Observations:
- Alabama's starting offensive line appears a bit clearer on Thursday as Kam Dewberry took reps with the 1s at left guard, while Wilkin Formby continues to look like he has an ironclad grip on the starting right tackle spot. Wednesday featured Geno VanDeMark at left guard, indicating both players are receiving opportunities at left guard.
- VanDeMark assumed the center position for the second unit, giving impressions that he's still Parker Brailsford's immediate backup should he lose a helmet or go down with injury this season. Olaus Alinen and William Sanders appeared as the second string left and right guards respectively, while freshman Jackson Lloyd and Michael Carroll lined up at left and right tackle for the second unit.
- Alabama's defensive lineman were back, striking the blocking dummies, working on extending the hands and releasing off the pads, simulating stopping the run. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach got after Steve Bolo Mboumoua while the group hit the individual pad. His pad level was scrutinized but after a few tries he got complimented.
- Edric Hill was impressive working with the blocking dummy. The redshirt sophomore was explosive with his hands and received high praise for his technique. Florida transfer Kelby Collins and redshirt sophomore Jordan Renaud also received praise as they danced around cones with square shoulders.
- The WOLF linebackers went one-on-one in a blitzing drill with the goal of swerving ahead of the blocker and finishing at the pad. Qua Russaw, who is expected to be the starter for the position, had a couple of solid reps but also had some extra coaching from assistant Christian Robinson.
- The cornerbacks and safeties did a deep-ball drill that involved treading back, locating the ball in the air and coming down with it for an interception. Utah transfer Cam Calhoun seemed to do this well, as he competes for snaps in a loaded defensive backs room.
- The cornerbacks and safeties also went 1-on-1 in tight man coverage without the ball in play. 6-foot-4 freshman cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. stood out during this drill and not just for his size.
- The wide receivers practiced a couple of zig routes on the goal-line—a common play call in college football in this area of the field.
- The quarterbacks joined forces with the wide receivers for a few open-field plays. Ty Simpson was towards the outside and threw shorter routes near the sideline, while Keelon Russell and Austin Mack had medium-range tosses.
- 6-foot-5 freshman wide receiver Derek Meadows had a really nice leaping grab following a ball thrown by Austin Mack.
- Cornerback Zabien Brown appears to have put work into the offseason. He's listed at 6-foot, 192 pounds but looks like he's filled out his frame nicely.
- Christian Robinson is very hands on, if he wants the players to do a drill, he will physically show them how by doing it himself.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and select offensive players are scheduled to meet with the media after practice. Stay tuned to BamaCentral for more Alabama football fall camp coverage.