Alabama Football Preparing For Third Consecutive Elite Run Defense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 9 Alabama returns to the Rose Bowl 100 years after its historic win over Washington that gave the Crimson Tide its first football national title. The Crimson Tide faces No. 1 Indiana as a significant underdog, but its most recent two games have prepared the program for the challenge of serving the Hoosier their first loss of the season.

Indiana enters the game 13-0, with a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and one of the nation's stingiest defenses. The Hoosiers are No. 4 in total defense, allowing 257.2 yards per game and No. 3 in rushing defense, giving up only 77.6 yards per game.

Indiana allowed just two opponents to rush for over 100 yards this season as Old Dominion finished with 218 yards and Penn State tallied 117 on the ground. They held five different opponents under 60 yards on the ground, including limiting No. 2 Ohio State to 53 yards rushing in the Big 10 Championship Game.

Alabama is no stranger to stingy rushing defenses. The Crimson Tide's most recent two opponents reside in Indiana's top-five neighborhood against the rush. Georgia is No. 4, giving up 79.2 yards, and Oklahoma is No. 2, allowing 77.3 per game on the ground.

The Crimson Tide rushed for 117 yards in their September game in Athens, but was held to -3 on the ground in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. The program put up 80 yards on the ground in their November loss to Oklahoma and tallied just 28 yards in Norman in Friday's first round win in Norman.

"I think a lot of it is the tackle for losses is what you've got to really try to guard against," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday. "This is a team that is right around, either ahead or behind Oklahoma, in that category. Attacking style. Guys that shed blocks, that play physical and use their hands, are violent and so these games [Oklahoma and Georgia] hopefully prepare you and you find ways to improve, whether it's individually, your assignment and your job or just schematically. But they present it in different ways, so it might not be the same schemes you run, but to me it's about you just understanding, one you've got to do your job, but then everyone working together. That's where we've got to make sure we're continuing to improve to stay away from the tackles for losses. Because you get behind the chains with teams like Oklahoma, Georgia, and now obviously Indiana, they'll find a way to make you pay for it."

Top 5 Rushing Defenses

1. Texas Tech - 68.5 yards per game

2. Oklahoma - 77.3 yards per game

3. Indiana - 77.6 yards per game

4. Georgia - 79.2 yards per game

5. Ohio State - 84.5 yards per game

The Crimson Tide has proven it can win without running the ball well as they rank 118th in rushing offense, averaging 109.9 yards per game, but still find themselves 11-3 and in the quarterfinal Rose Bowl matchup against Indiana. The Hoosiers will be without their top tackler for a loss in Stephen Daley, giving the Alabama offensive line a small reprieve, but the Hoosiers front is made up of more than a single player.

Alabama only had three negative rushing plays against the Sooners in last Friday's comeback victory. The Crimson Tide can advance to a semifinal Peach Bowl matchup if they can replicate that effort in Pasadena.