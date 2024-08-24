Alabama Football Projected 2024 Depth Chart After Fall Camp
The Alabama football program concludes its 20th practice on Saturday, bringing the Crimson Tide's fall camp to an end and propelling Kalen DeBoer and his staff into their first game week of the season. Most of Alabama's roster spots are set, but the Crimson Tide coaching staff will spend the weekend finalizing the 2024 depth chart after the players spent all of August battling for positions.
In July BamaCentral predicted Alabama's 2024 depth chart, but it's time to revist and revise as the Crimson Tide is just one week away from kicking off the 2024 campaign.
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was notoriously tight when asked about the depth chart, but DeBoer seems to take a different approach to announcing where his players stand.
"Yeah, I mean, we’ll probably do something where it’s public at some point throughout the week. A lot of it is also just kind of where it’s at with our opponent to. That’s really a - you kind of know especially after Week 1. The Week 1 game is probably the trickiest but there’s so much information on us that’s out there already. I always kind of assume that’s known by our opponent, so there’ll be something. I think for the most part 90% is kind of already known, obviously the special teams pieces are still out there. The other 10% or whatever you want to call it, I would say some of those things are still kind of up in the air and going to be a work in progress and not solidified. If you got a depth chart there might be some or’s in different spots and hopefully, that’s understandable," said DeBoer on Thursday.
So let's take a stab at how the players will be slotted entering the first week of the season.
Quarterback
- Jalen Milroe
- Ty Simpson
- Austin Mack / Dylan Lonergan
The post camp depth chart brings the return of the "slash" as both Austin Mack and Dylan Lonergan are likely sitting as the Crimson Tide's third quarterback. There's no surprise in the signal-caller's room, though, with Jalen Milroe leading the way and Ty Simpson giving Alabama fans confidence in what the Tide has under center.
Running Backs
- Justice Haynes
- Jam Miller / Richard Young
- Daniel Hill
- Kevin Riley
All three of the Tide's top three running backs are expected to have a role in the 2024 offense as Haynes, Miller and Young could be the most talented trio in America. Miller was held out of Alabama's second fall scrimmage as he dealt with a minor injury. DeBoer didn't believe the injury would cost Miller any time, however it may have opened the door for Haynes to take full ownership of the first reps.
Wide Receiver
X- Receiver
1. Germie Bernard
2. Ryan Williams
3. Caleb Odom
4. Rico Scott / Amari Jefferson
H-Receiver
1. Kobe Prentice
2. Cole Adams
3. Bubba Hampton/Ryan Williams
Z-Receiver
1. Kendrick Law
2. Emmanuel Henderson
3. Ryan Williams/ Jaren Hamilton
4. Rico Scott/Amari Jefferson
The Crimson Tide receiver room may represent Alabama's deepest position on offense. Alabama still has Germie Bernard, Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law as its primary trio, but the amount of contributors and strong performances we heard about in camp make it hard to delinate what's behind the first three.
All eyes immediately go to sensational freshman Ryan Williams who is capable of opperating out of all three wide receiver spots. Strong comments have been made about Emmanuel Henderson, Cole Adams and even Rico Scott got buzz after the Tide's second scrimmage.
Tight Ends
1. CJ Dippre
2. Josh Cuevas/Robbie Ouzts
3. Danny Lewis
4. Ty Lockwood
5. Jay Lindsey
Alabama will likely primarily use 11 and 12 personnel this season meaning CJ Dippre, Josh Cuevas and Robbie Ouzts will all see significant action in various formations in various roles. Cuevas is potentially the most well rounded of the trio, while Dippre is still a strong receiver and Ouzts and impressive blocker.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Kadyn Proctor
2. Elijah Pritchett
3. Naquil Bertrand
3. Olaus Alinen
4. Casey Poe/William Sanders
Left Guard
1. Tyler Booker
2. Geno VanDeMark
3. Olaus Alinen
4. Casey Poe/William Sanders
Center
1. Parker Brailsford
2. Geno VanDeMark
3. Joe Ionata
4 Casey Poe/William Sanders
Right Guard
1. Jaeden Roberts
2. Geno VanDeMark
3. Roq Montgomery
4. Casey Poe/William Sanders
Right Tackle
1. Wilkin Formby
2. Elijah Pritchett
3. Miles McVay
4. Casey Poe/William Sanders
Alabama's offensive line has been fairly easy to predict given the return of Kadyn Proctor and the strength of the three interior players. The biggest question for Alabama remains at right tackle where Wilkin Formby appears to have won the job. DeBoer indicated the battle would likely continue into live action as the Crimson Tide determines if Formby or Elijah Pritchett is the correct fit for the role.
Bandit
1. Jah-Marien Latham
2. LT Overton
3. Keon Keeley
4. Jordan Renaud
Jah-Marien Latham appears to have the starting job locked down, but don't be surprised to see a heavy rotation in the bandit role as LT Overton was impressive in both fall scrimmages for the Crimson Tide. Fans can reasonably expect the pair to rotate situationally with 5-star redshirt freshman Keon Keeley waiting in the wings.
Defensive Tackle
1. Tim Smith / Tim Keenan
2. Jahiem Oatis / Jahiem Oatis
3. Damon Payne / James Smith
4. Edric Hill / Hunter Osborne / Jeremiah Beaman
Alabama's defensive line is potentially its deepest unit on the defensive side of the ball. Tim Keenand and Tim Smith both look to start, while Jahiem Oatis provides the Crimson Tide with starters experience as the immediate backup to both spots.
Wolf
1. Quandarrius Robinson
2. Keanu Koht / Qua Russaw
3. Yhonzae Pierre / Jayshawn Ross
Quandarrius Robinson held his starting job through fall camp but significant buzz grew around Qua Russaw and his playmaking ability. Expect to see Robinson, Keanu Koht and Russaw throughout the year as the group tries to replace Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell.
Inside Linebacker
Mike
1. Deontae Lawson
2. Jihaad Campbell / Justin Jefferson
3. Justin Okoronkwo / Jeremiah Alexander
4. Cayden Jones / Sterling Dixon / QB Reese
Stinger
1. Jihaad Campbell
2. Justin Jefferson
3. Justin Okoronkwo / Jeremiah Alexander
4. Cayden Jones / Sterling Dixon / QB Reese
Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell make up one of the best inside backer pairs in the country. Luckily for Alabama, Justin Jefferson has taken a step forward and he's been called "a starter" in the eyes of the coaching staff. Justin Okoronkwo also made significant noise in fall camp making Alabama's inside backers one of the most athletic groups on the field.
Cornerbacks
1. Domani Jackson
2. DaShawn Jones / Zabien Brown
3. Jaylen Mbakwe / Zavier Mincey / Jahlil Hurley
Alabama's corners have been the most scrutinized group on the team given how hard the Crimson Tide had to hit the transfer portal for bodies and how inexperienced the group is as a whole. Zabien Brown has received the biggest buzz among the freshman and Alabama fans should expect to see him on the field sooner rather than later.
Safety
Husky
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Red Morgan
Free Saftey
1. Malachi Moore
2. Kameron Howard
3. Brayson Hubbard
Strong Saftey
1. Keon Sabb
2. King Mack
3. Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Not many changes occurred from the start of fall camp to the end in the safety room. Veteran Malachi Moore will lead the entire unit, keeping everyone on the same page on the backend.