Alabama Football Receives TV Schedule for 2026 SEC Slate

Alabama football is under 90 days from kicking off its 2026 season and the third year of the Kalen DeBoer era.

The Crimson Tide learned its kickoff times and TV information for its first three contests on May 27. It'll host East Carolina in the season opener on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. CT on ABC, and the next two games will also be broadcast on ABC, both at 2:30 p.m. — Sept. 12 at Kentucky and Sept. 19 at home against Florida State.

On Wednesday evening, DeBoer and company had the TV schedule for Alabama's SEC slate revealed.

Follow along for live updates of when and where to watch the Crimson Tide's conference matchups. Be sure to refresh your browser, as this story will be updated each time the new TV information is revealed on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT

Alabama's 2026 TV Schedule

All times central (SEC games are bolded)

Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina, 11 a.m. on ABC

Sept. 12: at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 19: vs. Florida State, 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina,

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State,

Oct. 10: vs. Georgia,

Oct. 17: at Tennessee,

Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M,

Nov. 7: at LSU,

Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt,

Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga, time and channel TBD

Nov. 28: vs. Auburn,

The SEC Championship will kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. CT on ABC.

All-Time Series vs. East Carolina: Alabama leads 1-0, with the only matchup occurring on Oct. 16, 1998. The Crimson Tide won 23-22 in Tuscaloosa, despite the Pirates outscoring UA 22-2 (Alabama's Kecalf Bailey returned a blocked PAT to the house) in the second half.

All-Time Series vs. Kentucky: Alabama leads 39-2-1, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 17, 1917, and the last coming on Nov. 11, 2023. The Crimson Tide has won the previous eight meetings, with the Wildcats last coming out on top 40-34 in overtime at home in 1994.

All-Time Series vs. Florida State: Alabama leads 3-2-1, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 23, 1965, and the last coming on Aug. 30, 2025 — resulting in the Tide's first season-opening loss since 2001. Neither Alabama nor the Seminoles has won back-to-back games against each other. This year's meeting will be the first in Tuscaloosa since 1974.

All-Time Series vs. South Carolina: Alabama leads 15-3, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 9, 1937, and the last coming on Oct. 25, 2025. The Crimson Tide has won the last three matchups and seven of the past 10. UA is 10-1 at home against the Gamecocks.

All-Time Series vs. Mississippi State: Alabama leads 88-17-3, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 14, 1896, and the last coming on Sept. 30, 2023. The Tide has won the last 16 meetings and has a 34-7-1 road record against the Bulldogs.

All-Time Series vs. Georgia: Alabama leads 45-27-4, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 2, 1895, and the last coming on Dec. 6, 2025. The Tide has a 24-13-4 home record against the Bulldogs and has won eight of the past overall meetings.

All-Time Series vs. Tennessee: Alabama leads 61-39-8, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 28, 1901, and the last coming on Oct. 18, 2025. The Tide holds a 27-22-1 record at Tennessee and has won eight of the past 10 overall matchups. However, the Volunteers have come out on top in each of the last two contests in Knoxville.

All-Time Series vs. Texas A&M: Alabama leads 13-3, with the first matchup occurring on Jan. 1, 1942, and the last coming on Oct. 7, 2023. The Tide holds a 6-1 home record against the Aggies and has won eight of the last 10 overall meetings.

All-Time Series vs. LSU: Alabama leads 58-27-5, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 18, 1895, and the last coming on Nov. 8, 2025. The Crimson Tide holds a 30-10-3 record at LSU, which is better than its home record of 27-17-2. Alabama has won eight of the last 10 overall matchups, including the past three.

All-Time Series vs. Vanderbilt: Alabama leads 64-19-4, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 10, 1903, and the last coming on Oct. 4, 2025. The Crimson Tide holds a 29-14-2 record at Vanderbilt, and with that in mind, the Commodores broke Alabama's 23-overall-game win streak against them the last time they met in Nashville in 2024.

All-Time Series vs. Chattanooga: Alabama leads 14-0, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 31, 1908, and the last coming on Nov. 18, 2023. The Crimson Tide has shut the Mocs out in seven of those contests and has an average overall win margin of 34.2 points.

All-Time Series vs. Auburn: Alabama leads 52-37-1, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 22, 1893, and the last coming on Nov. 29, 2025. The Crimson Tide holds a 13-7 home record against the Tigers and has won the past six overall Iron Bowls, yet three of them — each at Auburn — were one-score games.

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