Alabama Learns Kickoff Times, TV Assignments for First Three Games of 2026 Season

Alabama will begin its 2026 football season in just over 100 days, and on Wednesday, the Crimson Tide learned the kickoff times and TV assignments for its first three matchups.

It was announced a couple of weeks ago that Alabama's season opener at home against East Carolina on Sept. 5 would kick off at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

The Crimson Tide's first SEC game is in Week 2 against Kentucky, as the Wildcats will host in Lexington on Sept. 12 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Alabama will then rematch Florida State in Tuscaloosa after falling to the Seminoles in Tallahassee during the 2025 season opener. This year's game is set for Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC

All-Time Series vs. East Carolina: Alabama leads 1-0, with the only matchup occurring on Oct. 16, 1998. The Crimson Tide won 23-22 in Tuscaloosa, despite the Pirates outscoring UA 22-2 (Alabama's Kecalf Bailey returned a blocked PAT to the house) in the second half.

All-Time Series vs. Kentucky: Alabama leads 39-2-1, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 17, 1917. The Crimson Tide has won the previous eight meetings, with the Wildcats last coming out on top 40-34 in overtime at home in 1994.

All-Time Series vs. Florida State: Alabama leads 3-2-1, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 23, 1965. Neither the Crimson Tide nor the Seminoles has won back-to-back games against each other. This year's meeting will be the first in Tuscaloosa since 1974.

Alabama's TV assignments and kickoff times for the entire 2026 schedule will be released at a later date.

Alabama's 2026 Football Schedule

All times central

Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina, 11 a.m. on ABC

Sept. 12: at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 19: vs. Florida State, 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State

Oct. 10: vs. Georgia

Oct. 17: at Tennessee

Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 7: at LSU

Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga

Nov. 28: vs. Auburn

The Crimson Tide finished its second year under head coach Kalen DeBoer 11-4, with the final loss coming in the College Football Playoff against Indiana at the Rose Bowl. UA was the No. 9 team entering that game and at that same spot in the final AP Top 25 following the Hoosiers' National Championship victory over Miami.

On Jan. 19, one day after the season concluded, Sports Illustrated placed Alabama as the No. 15 team in its way-too-early rankings. The Crimson Tide is in the midst of summer following the conclusion of spring practice in mid-April, and on May 6, Alabama remained at No. 15 in Sports Illustrated's latest way-too-early list.

SI's Way-Too-Early Top 25 Entering Summer:

Notre Dame (previously No. 2) Oregon (previously No. 6) Ohio State (previously No. 1) Miami (previously No. 7) Georgia (previously No. 3) Texas (previously No. 4) Indiana (previously No. 5) LSU (previously No. 10) Michigan (previously No. 11) Oklahoma (previously No. 19) BYU (previously No. 9) Texas A&M (previously No. 12) Texas Tech (previously No. 8) USC (previously No. 13) Alabama (previously No. 15) Ole Miss (previously No. 18) SMU (previously No. 14) Penn State (previously No. 22) Florida (previously No. 20) Washington (previously No. 24) Missouri (previously unranked) Boise State (previously No. 23) Tennessee (previously unranked) Utah (previously No. 17) Virginia Tech (previously No. 21)

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