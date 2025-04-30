Alabama Football's Way Too Early Depth Chart Entering The 2025 Season
The college football world is always changing and last week's spring transfer portal window is just another sign that things aren't the way they used to be. The transfer portal window opened and closed last week with reports of over 3,200 athletes making moves to look for new homes.
While the transfer activity was at an all time high, something unusual was happening in Tuscaloosa. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff didn't have a single scholarship player enter the transfer portal in the spring window.
The lack of departures is an encouraging sign for the Crimson Tide as Deboer enters his second year and allows us to project what the depth chart will look like ahead to fall camp.
Offense
QUARTERBACK
"I would say this: at the end of the day, if we're playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said after spring practice concluded.
The Crimson Tide entered spring practice with a three-way quarterback race on its hands and concluded spring with a bit of certainty. Redshirt Junior Ty Simpson is poised to take the starting role but must continue to hold off the two talented players in fall camp to ensure Grubb's words become truth.
Alabama has true freshman Keelon Russell and redshirt sophomore Austin Mack backing up Simpson for now, but both look to take advantage of more opportunities in fall camp to push for the job.
1. Ty Simpson
2. Austin Mack / Keelon Russell
RUNNING BACK
Alabama expects to lean on veterans Jam Miller and Richard Young, while working in transfer Dre Washington and developing the young talent in the room. Alabama welcomed true freshman A.K. Dear but a crowded room means every opportunity must be be maximized.
1. Jam Miller
2. Richard Young
3. Dre Washington
4. Daniel Hill
5. A.K. Dear
6. Kevin Riley
WIDE RECEIVER
Alabama added transfer Isaiah Horton and true freshman Lotzier Brooks and Derek Meadows to an already dangerous pairing in Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard. The starting trio of Williams, Bernard and Horton will move around the formation to confuse defenses, while the depth behind the starters provides Kalen Deboer plenty of options to attack opposing defenses.
Wide Receiver - X
1. Isaiah Horton
2. Germie Bernard/Ryan Williams
3. Jalen Hale
4. Derek Meadows
Wide Receiver - Z
1. Germie Bernard
2. Ryan Williams/Isaiah Horton
3. Rico Scott
4. Jaylen Mbakwe
Wide Receiver - Slot
1. Ryan Williams
2. Cole Adams
3. Lotzier Brooks
4. Bubba Hampton
TIGHT END
Alabama's tight end room suffered massive attrition this spring as every scholarship member of the room other than Jay Lindsey was dealing with injury. The Crimson Tide lost departing CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts to the NFL and now leans on Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. as the most experienced players in the room.
Tight End - U
1. Josh Cuevas
2. Danny Lewis Jr.
3. Brody Dalton
4. Jay Lindsey
5. Peter Knudson
6. Marshall Pritchett
Tight End - Y
1. Jack Sammarco
2. Jayden Hobson
3. Jay Lindsey
4. Brody Dalton
OFFENSIVE LINE
The Crimson Tide offensive line return three starters from the 2024 team in left tackle Kadyn Proctor, center Parker Brailsford and right guard Jaeden Roberts. The trio looks to integrate a new left guard and right tackle as the unit prepares for the new season. Proctor was also limited throughout spring practice, giving players an opportunity to impress at left tackle.
Left Tackle
1. Kadyn Proctor
2. Wilkin Formby / Arkel Anugwom
3. Jackson Lloyd / Micah DeBose / Michael Carroll
Left Guard
1. Olaus Alinen / Kam Dewberry
2. Geno VanDeMark
3. Roq Montgomery
4. Casey Poe / William Sanders
Center
1. Parker Brailsford
2. Geno VanDeMark
3. Olaus Alinen
4. Joe Ionata
Right Guard
1. Jaeden Roberts
2. Geno VanDeMark
3. Roq Montgomery
4. Casey Poe / William Sanders
Right Tackle
1. Wilkin Formby
2. Jackson Lloyd
3. Michael Carroll / Mal Waldrep Jr.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
The Crimson Tide returns several contributors from last year's team and welcomed exciting transfers and freshman as the group looks to take a step forward and improve on Alabama's pass rush and defensive pressure.
Bandit
1. LT Overton
2. Kelby Collins / Jordan Renaud
3. Keon Keely
Defensive Tackle
1. Tim Keenan
2. Jeremiah Beaman
3. Isaia Faga
Defensive End
1. James Smith
2. Edric Hill
3. Steve Bolo Mboumoua
4. London Simmons
WOLF
Alabama returns starting wolf Qua Russaw and super senior Jah-Marien Latham to a room with a lot of excitement. Alabama added Justin Hill from high school and welcomed Fatutoa Henry from junior college as the group looks to affect the quarterback.
1. Qua Russaw
2. Jah-Marien Latham
3. Yhonzae Pierre
4. Fatutoa Henry
5. Noah Carter / Justin Hill
INSIDE LINEBACKER
The Crimson Tide says goodbye to Jihaad Campbell as he was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft last weekend but returns Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson from its 2024 team. Alabama added Nikhai Hill-Green from the transfer portal and got to develop a lot of youth this spring.
Sting
1. Justin Jefferson
2. Abdual Sanders
3. Cayden Jones
4. Luke Metz
Mike
1. Deontae Lawson
2. Nikhai Hill-Green
3. QB Reese
4. Duke Johnson
SECONDARY
Alabama's secondary entered the 2024 season as the biggest questionmark, but ultimately played extremely well. The Crimson Tide returns a lot of its depth from last season, making the back end of the defense one of the strengths of the team entering the new year.
Cornerback
1. Domani Jackson & Zabien Brown
2. Cam Calhoun & Dijon Lee Jr.
3. DaShawn Jones & Chuck McDonald
Safety - Husky
1. DaShawn Jones
2. Red Morgan / Zavier Mincey
Strong Safety
1. Bray Hubbard
2. Dre Krkpatrick Jr.
3. Ivan Taylor
Free Safety
1. Keon Sabb
2. Zavier Mincey
3. Kam Howard