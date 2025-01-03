Alabama Freshman Pass-Rusher Expected to Enter Transfer Portal
Alabama WOLF linebacker Jayshawn Ross is expected to enter the transfer, 247 Sports Matt Zenitz reported on Friday morning.
The true freshman missed some time early in the season but saw his first collegiate snaps late in the Mercer blowout win.
Ross will become the 17th player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerbacks Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom, Kendrick Law, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Jaren Hamilton and Amari Jefferson and offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand.
Ross becomes the fourth pass-rusher to enter the portal, joining Oatis, Osborne and Keanu Koht.
That said, Alabama added defensive lineman Kelby Collins and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green. The Crimson Tide also signed linebackers Darrell Johnson, Luke Metz and Abduall Sanders, edges Justin Hill and Kevonte Henry and defensive linemen Steve Mboumoua and London Simmons.
The former 4-star recruit and current 6-foot-4, 239-pounder out of Liberty North in Kansas City, Mo., was ranked as the consensus No. 144 prospect in the class of 2024, the No. 19 EDGE and the No. 6 player in the state of Missouri at the time of commitment on Dec. 18, 2023.
When Ross officially enters, he’ll become the sixth member of Alabama’s top 15 signees from the 2024 class to leave the Crimson Tide, joining Julian Sayin, Caleb Odom, Amari Jefferson, Peyton Woodyard and Jameer Grimsley.