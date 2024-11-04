Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer On SEC's Fake Injury Memo: 'It Doesn't Change What We Do'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Southeastern Conference enjoyed a wild Week 10 this past Saturday as the league saw two upsets, two rivalry game comebacks and two teams getting back on track by blowing out inferior opponents.
What was conspicuously absent from Saturday? Teams faking injuries in order to slow the game down and manufacture extra timeouts disrupting the rhythm of the games.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sent a memo out to all 16 coaches and athletic directors ordering a crackdown on faking injuries as it's against the spirit of competition. Sankey went on to outline punishments for schools found guilty of faking injuries with a $50,000 fine and a public reprimand for the first offense, $100,000 fine and reprimand for the second offense and a suspension of the head coach for the third offense.
Alabama didn't play a game this past week, therefore hasn't had an opportunity to compete under the new memo, but the Crimson Tide were one of the teams under the microscope in this department after defensive back King Mack appeared to go down under instructions from the sideline in Alabama's game against Tennessee.
"Yeah, I think to me, ultimately when you are in a situation where you are hurt in a game, you have to go down," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Monday. "You can't come off the field. These offenses are going too fast, they're watching your sideline. They're aware if all of a sudden you try to make a personnel change when you don't have the iron cross by the officials. I think the rule is still the rule, right? You have some of these instances that they're maybe trying to crack down on and ultimately it doesn't really change what we're telling our guys. Our guys need to understand if they're hurt in a game, never come off the field. You always have to go down in that situation so that we can make the proper substitution for that player."
The issue has been prevalent throughout college football as fast-paced offenses become more and more popular. However, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer said that Sankey's memo won't change what they're instructing their players to do on the field.
"Well I guess, the rules have been the rules," DeBoer said Monday. "Just having to find another level of enforcement and I think the seriousness about it is what's happening here. So from our end, I've already talked to our players, our staff, it doesn't change what we do. We go about it, if you are hurt, you need to stay down especially if substitutions need to be made, need to be looked at, but you can put yourself in some tough positions if you really are hurt. I really feel like, with what our team does and how we operate, and how we continue to be. I've been on the other end where there's situations at the end of the game or whatever that might be that get a little frustrating and that can happen at any time, but the rules have been the rules. So we'll just continue to go about business as we always have in our program."