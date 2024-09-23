Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Provides Injury Update Ahead of Georgia Matchup
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide opens SEC play this weekend with a monumental game against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs both enjoyed an off week to rest and prepare for the anticipated matchup.
Alabama entered the week relatively healthy as the program mostly avoided catastrophic injury through the first three contests, however, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer still offered an update on each of the injured players on Monday ahead of the big game.
Malachi Moore (head): 'I would expect Malachi, that was just a matter of time working through his situation. He's out there practicing already at the end of last week," DeBoer said.
Qua Russaw (lower leg): "With Qua, still taking the steps, still working through his situation. I'm optimistic. I'm optimistic with Qua. We'll just have to see as we evaluate through the week what that looks like for him," DeBoer said.
Cole Adams (upper body): "Cole practiced here, not 100-percent of practice, but he's out there competing and doing some things with the activities that we have, even some competitive drills. So we're just working him back slowly," DeBoer said.
Richard Young (lower leg): "Richard, it's the same case, he's been out there, been in uniform and going through the drills and working back slowly with the bye week. You never want to not push, but we also had to make sure doing smart with these guys and not setting them up for any setbacks so both those guys [Adams and Young] are kind of in the same boat," DeBoer said.