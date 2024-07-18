Alabama Head Football Coach Kalen DeBoer Joins The Joe Gaither Show
DALLAS -- It was a great Wednesday at SEC Media Days in Dallas. "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" kicked off the day with a one-on-one interview with Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer before his presentation in the main media room.
While we got several interviews throughout the day BamaCentral would like to present DeBoer standing alone as it's a big moment for the show.
The discussion began with a peak behind the curtain asking DeBoer what his true influence is over an offensive scheme that's proven to be one of the most effective in the country. He also discusses how the Crimson Tide will use substitution patterns on the offensive side of the football to keep skill position players fresh and challenge opposing defenses.
DeBoer then answers what road trips stand out on this year's schedule before turning his attention to comments made by former Alabama coach Nick Saban. DeBoer reveals how much influence Saban has had on the program since he's departed his role as head man before highlighting the leadership of the three players he decided to bring to Dallas to represent the Crimson Tide.
"The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" will feature more interviews throughout the next week with two Alabama football players and several members of the media, but today's episode stands alone to celebrate a milestone moment.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.