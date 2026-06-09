Elite 11 Report and College World Series Outlook on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we hear about his time at the Elite 11 quarterback camp before discussing the College World Series field and highlighting Alabama's newest running back commitment.

The program begins with Fernandez discussing his time at the Elite 11 camp in California. He observed Alabama commits Elijah Haven and Trent Seaborn compete against other top quarterback prospects and spoke to both. Fernandez discussed where the pair stacked up among their peers, talked about each of their commitment levels to the Crimson Tide, and what each is looking to improve on in their final high school season.

The show transitions to the voicemail line, where some baseball questions are lobbed to the hosts. How important is Justin Lebron to the team this season, and what has he meant to Rob Vaughn's tenure? The pair dives into the field at the College World Series and chats about how far Alabama may advance. Which pod of four teams is the harder pod?

Lastly, the program discussess running back Tai Phillips announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Phillips is a 3-star prospect who moved to South Carolina for his senior year of high school. He show's good vision and ability to press the gaps and explode through holes for big yardage. Our pair discusses his fit in the Alabama system and where the recruiting class stands.

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