Alabama Injury Updates Against Oklahoma in College Football Playoff First Round

NORMAN, Okla. — No. 9 Alabama will face No. 8 Oklahoma on the road on Friday in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The CFP released the final availability report before Friday's showdown. The Crimson Tide has six players out for this one, while Alabama tight ends Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. are game-time decisions.

Follow along as this story will be updated with any injuries that occur throughout the game. Be sure to refresh your browser, as the latest injuries will be placed at the top of this article.

Alabama Availability Report

Kameron Howard, DB — Out

Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., DB — Out

LT Overton, DL — Out

Kevin Riley, RB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Josh Cuevas, TE — Game-time decision

Danny Lewis, TE — Game-time decision

Oklahoma Availability Report

Gentry Williams DB — Out

Kendel Dolby, DB — Out

Jeremiah Newcombe, DB — Out

Troy Everett, OL — Out

Jake Maikkula, OL — Out

Before Friday's game, the Crimson Tide's report had six players listed as "out." It also had two players, both tight ends, listed as "questionable." Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer shared a positive update on "questionable" tight ends Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. during Wednesday's Zoom press conference.

“Both of them will be available,” DeBoer said.

Cuevas reportedly suffered a foot injury during practice before the Eastern Illinois game and hasn't played since then. He has put together a very solid season, as he's up to 30 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He's made clutch plays in big games, and on Oct. 7, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson compared Cuevas to NFL greats Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

“Experience, athleticism, just consistent in everything, knows his assignment,” DeBoer said of Cuevas on Wednesday. “He’s been in the system now three years, and so, he can kind of do it all. He’s comfortable in the box, on the line, flexed out. All the little things that we really utilize our tight ends for, he’s just extremely comfortable doing it.”

Lewis has only appeared in five games this season due to multiple injuries that haven't been officially diagnosed. He's been on the sideline during games while wearing street clothes with a boot on his left foot during the games that he was out.

“The progress continues to happen,” DeBoer said of Lewis. “Danny’s is just going to continue to be ongoing like it has. And so, we’re just utilizing him just to certain packages because he’s not necessarily an every-play type of guy, as far as just with the limitations he has. And so, he’ll be ready to go, but he’s a big body in there that we can utilize in ways. He knows the offense really well, also.”

