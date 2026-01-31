How Alabama Players Performed at 2026 Senior Bowl

As Alabama's football season has come to a close, numerous 2026 NFL Draft hopefuls have accepted invitations to collegiate all-star games.

The Crimson Tide had several representatives accept their invitations to the Panini Senior Bowl, but a few of them dropped out due to various reasons — injury risk, recovering from the season, NFL Draft preparation, etc.

Alabama had three players participate in this year's Senior Bowl: tight end Josh Cuevas, nose tackle Tim Keenan III and Bandit defensive end LT Overton. The Crimson Tide trio exhausted their collegiate eligibility this past season, as the NFL is their next chapter.

While the Senior Bowl game might be the main attraction, the practices throughout the week tell a ton of stories. Players get their names out to NFL Scouts in the football world from performances in drills among some of the top prospects.

Cuevas, Keenan and Overton each made headlines during the practice portion and the game itself. Below are the stats for each Crimson Tide product from the Senior Bowl, along with at least one clip from this week's event and a quote from the 2025 season. Be sure to take the stats with a grain of salt, as due to the large number of participants, every player is on the field for a small fraction of a typical game.

All three were members of the American Team, which ended up beating the National Team 17-9 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Josh Cuevas

Senior Bowl Stats: one catch on one target for six yards.

"You're ridiculous. You're crazy. Get out of my face with that," Cuevas said when asked if he would've ever believed that he would be in the Rose Bowl. "But I mean, when I started my football journey, I strived to become the best of the best and get to the top. Alabama, for sure, was kind of a stretch. Being at Cal Poly, being in the Big Sky Conference.

"But not everybody's journey is straight. I've had great mentors along the way and they just told me, 'Take it one step at a time and then worry about the next day.' I kind of did that, stacking days, and look where I am — Alabama — crazy."

Alabama Tight End, Josh Cuevas was one of the best receiving TEs through three days of practice!



The 250+ pounder was making separation and running smooth routes at his size! Impressive week as a pass-catcher as he was primarily a team-player this season at Bama! pic.twitter.com/TqadXPSW0c — IanM (@IannmNFL) January 30, 2026

Max Iheanachor and Josh Cuevas in space on the pin/pull. Nice blocking by Cuevas pic.twitter.com/RCFU3owqqm — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 31, 2026

Tim Keenan III

Senior Bowl Stats: did not appear on the stat sheet but did play in the game.

"It means a lot, especially being from the state of Alabama and watching it my whole life," Keenan said before his fifth game and victory over Auburn. "Getting to actually play in the game and getting [experience] last year, I plan on going out there, having fun with my guys and entailing the legacy."

"Hard work is definitely a beautiful thing. You find out how strong you are on this football field. I was very fortunate growing up, so a lot of things weren't necessarily challenging for me, but football showed me that adversity is not what you think it is. You can always overcome it."

LT Overton

Senior Bowl Stats: one sack, one tackle, one tackle for loss.

"That's an awesome blessing, just for LT, it's awesome for us." Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said before the Rose Bowl. "For him, obviously he needs to have another good couple of days here, but is certainly on track. To have him in this game, his experience, certainly his excitement of wanting to get back out on the field and and go compete with his teammates. I mean, he's an ultimate competitor.

"He's done a really good job of staying in shape, which was one of the things that we wanted to make sure that if the opportunity was to come back, that he would be in great shape, and he looks great right now. So very excited for him, very excited for us. And when you have a difference maker like that off the edge, it certainly changes your defense."

I’ll admit I didn’t have an incredibly high grade on Auburn OL Jeremiah Wright heading into the Senior Bowl



After watching him massacre LT Overton on this rep….I might have to go back to the tape and reconsider pic.twitter.com/MkIhMIcrrV — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 28, 2026

Alabama's LT Overton with a strong sack at the Senior Bowl🐘💪pic.twitter.com/FwuRnbirqm — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2026

