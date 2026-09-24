Two Alabama Wolf Linebackers Included on South Carolina Availability Report

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference implemented a policy in 2024 that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

No. 8 Alabama football will play its second SEC game of the 2026 season and first at home against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as a “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. If a player is removed from the report, then they are officially available for the game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Availability Report: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Justin Hill, LB — Out

Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out

Jorden Edmonds, DB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out (for season)

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out (for season)

South Carolina Availability Report: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Jalewis Solomon, DB — Out

Jayden Sellers, WR — Out

A.J. Holloway, LB — Out

Josiah Thompson, OL — Out

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL — Doubtful

Dylan Stewart, EDG — Probable

Shawn Murphy, LB — Probable

Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu are two of the biggest names on here. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer did not include the Wolf linebackers (Umeozulu has also seen snaps at Bandit) when providing injury updates during Monday's press conference.

Hill and Umeozulu are the second and third Wolf linebackers on Alabama's depth chart. Yhonzae Pierre is the starter and he'll have more reps than usual on Saturday. Sixth-year Wolf linebacker Jah-Marien Latham will move up the depth chart in Hill and Umeozulu's absence.

DeBoer said on Monday that running back AK Dear and wide receiver Noah Rogers, who are not featured above, "will be available." They haven't played yet this season due to injuries. Both Dear and Rogers were in uniform for the Florida State game, but they did not see the field.

“Again, just really progressing well in practice, just being comfortable with them out there and the reps that they need to be able to go out there at a high level," DeBoer said of Dear and Rogers. "And a little bit is them and how they feel, and also a little bit with the reps that they can get to where they can go execute. And we’ve got some other guys that are in those positions right now that are getting their job done.

“I have no doubt that these guys can come in and help us, but they need to be at a level where they can fly around and do their thing, as well. So, we’re excited to have them back. I love seeing the reps that they’re getting out there. I feel like they’re getting more and more confident with just their injuries and return over the last couple of weeks, for sure.”

It was reported a couple of weeks before the season that 5-star freshman cornerback Jorden Edmonds would miss some time due to a lower body injury. Fellow freshman (JUCO) defensive back Nick Sherman will also have to wait to make his debut, as he sustained an injury during a fall scrimmage.

Jeremiah Beaman and Cayden Jones are also featured on the availability report, and they will both miss the 2026 season. Beaman tore his ACL during practice about two weeks before the season opener. Beaman tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2025 season as well. DeBoer shared the news on Sept. 21 regarding Jones, but didn't reveal the junior's diagnosis.

One player not on the availability report who will not play on Saturday is Chris Booker. DeBoer said on Monday that the freshman offensive lineman is not with the team and the Crimson Tide removed from the official roster on Tuesday.

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