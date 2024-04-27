Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Drafted By Minnesota Vikings
In the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, Alabama added another of its players to the NFL ranks, as kicker Will Reichard was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 203 overall pick.
Reichard is the ninth Crimson Tide player to be selected, joining first rounders JC Latham (Titans), Dallas Turner (Vikings), and Terrion Arnold (Lions), second rounders Kool-Aid McKinstry (Saints) and Chris Braswell (Buccaneers), third rounder Jermaine Burton (Bengals), fourth-rounder Justin Eboigbe (Chargers), and sixth-rounder Jase McClellan (Falcons).
Reichard concluded his college football career as the NCAA's highest-scoring player ever, amassing 547 points. His record includes 84 field goals and 295 extra points (PATs). In his last season, he tallied 121 points by successfully making 22 out of 25 field goal attempts and converting all 55 PAT attempts.
Player Info
Jersey: 16
Position: K
DOB: January 9, 2001
Hometown: Hoover, Ala.
High School: Hoover (AL)
Recruiting Class: 2019
Recruiting Rating: Consensus 3-Star, No. 1 Kicker.
Did he play in an All-Star Game? Selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game.
Accomplishments
2020: Finalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top kicker, achieving perfection by converting all 14 of his field goal attempts (longest 52 yards) and all 84 extra point tries. Participated in every one of the national champions' 13 games, delivering 14 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs.
2021: Led the SEC with 137 points, making 71 out of 72 extra points (98.6%) and 22 out of 28 field goals (78.6%, longest 51 yards, one blocked). He recorded 59 touchbacks across 106 kickoffs.
2022: Finished third in the FBS with 130 points, perfect on extra points at 64 for 64, and successful on 22 out of 26 field goals (84.6%, including three from beyond 50 yards, longest 52 yards). Earned second-team All-SEC honors and contributed 47 touchbacks on 94 kickoffs, appearing in all 13 games.
2023: Named third-team All-American by the Associated Press and SEC Special Teams Player of the Year. First-team All-SEC kicker and again a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, flawlessly making all 55 extra point attempts and 22 out of 25 field goals (88.0%, with five successful attempts from beyond 50 yards, longest 52 yards). Produced 52 touchbacks on 87 kickoffs, appearing in all 14 games. Set an FBS record with 547 career points and established school records with 84 field goals made, 10 field goals from beyond 50 yards, and 295 career extra points made.
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-1
Weight: 187 pounds
Hand: 8 ½ inches
Arm: 31
Wing: n/a
40-yard dash: n/a
10-yard split: n/a
Vertical jump: n/a
Broad jump: n/a