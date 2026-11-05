Alabama vs. LSU Preview on Fernandez & Friends

One of the most relevant SEC rivalries of the 21st century plays its final annual matchup on Saturday, as Alabama travels to Baton Rouge to face LSU in a game with major College Football Playoff implications. On today's episode of Fernandez & Friends, we're joined by Tigers' beat reporter Jon Blau of The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate for a deep-dive into Lane Kiffin's squad.

The show starts with a brief rundown of LSU's season thus far. After losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky, the Tigers have won their last two games by a combined score of 69-17. Has the team fully turned a corner since its two early-season losses?

We then move to LSU's offense. How much of a threat do Sam Leavitt, Trey'Dez Green, & Co. pose to the Crimson Tide?

In typical Kiffin fashion, the head coach has made a big deal over the 2:30 kickoff time for Saturday's game. Is this a major conspiracy, and does it actually mean anything?

We then flip to the other side of the ball, where the Tigers have held four opponents under 200 yards this season. Could Alabama become the fifth? Given the way that the Crimson Tide was stifled in Knoxville (201 yards of offense), it appears highly possible.

The show ends with an examination of the game's significance. With both teams already having two losses, is the loser eliminated from College Football Playoff contention?

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show is hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as Fernandez reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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