Alabama 'Mixing and Matching' at Tackle Position in Fall Camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama's starting offensive line options opening fall camp look a lot different than when the Crimson Tide wrapped up spring practices on A-Day. Washington transfer Parker Brailsford is back practicing with the team at center, and Kadyn Proctor has rejoined the Crimson Tide after spending the spring at Iowa.
After Alabama's first fall practice on Wednesday, Kalen DeBoer said the interior offensive line is pretty much set with Brailsford at center and Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts at left and right guard respectively. But there is going to be some "mixing and matching" along the offensive line at the tackle spots.
"These guys up front, a couple of them haven’t been there throughout the spring, but Parker is now back in there, Kadyn’s here. Pritchett’s still taken a lot of reps, so he had a nice day. Wilkin did a nice job," DeBoer said. "So, a lot of mixing and matching, especially at the tackle position. The interior three was pretty consistent, but their reps are going to be really critical for our success.”
Redshirt sophomore Elijah Pritchett saw time in all 14 games last season and rotated in at both tackle spots at times during the season. With Proctor gone, Pritchett took the majority of the reps at left tackle in the spring with redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby at right tackle. Pritchett and Formby were taking the first team reps during the limited media viewing period on Wednesday.
Proctor started all 14 games at left tackle for Alabama last season as a true freshman, but he missed all of the spring install with the new coaching staff. Proctor has noticeably slimmed down over the offseason.
"It feels like he's in really good shape and lean... strength and explosive numbers I know are up," DeBoer said about Proctor. "Loved his demeanor out there. It's good to have him back. It's good to have him here."
Alabama will have 19 more practices in fall camp before game-week practices begin the final week of August ahead of the Crimson Tide's Aug. 31 opener against Western Kentucky. DeBoer feels like the success of the offense starts with what the offensive line is going to be able to establish up front and fall camp will be a critical time for them to gel.
"I think your team is going to be maximized based on what your offensive line can do," DeBoer said. "It sets the tempo and forces the defensive line and linebackers to really do a good job of fitting their gaps and run. You can protect the quarterback to where he can go through his reads and receivers having time to go through their routes— defensive backs now having to make plays because the protection is there."