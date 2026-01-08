Alabama Moving TE Coach Bryan Ellis to Quarterbacks Coach

With Nick Sheridan off to Michigan State as offensive coordinator, Kalen DeBoer was in the market for a new quarterbacks coach.

He will be making a move from within the program. Tight ends coach Bryan Ellis will be shifted over to become the new quarterbacks coach according to a report from Football Scoop.

Ellis has been on staff at Alabama since DeBoer's first season in 2024. This is his second time replacing Sheridan. He first did so prior to the 2024 season when Sheridan was promoted from TE coach to offensive coordinator to replace Ryan Grubb, who had gone to the Seattle Seahawks at the time. .

However, this is not Ellis' first time working with quarterbacks. He was a collegiate quarterback himself at UAB from 2007 to 2011. He was the passing-game cooridnator at Western Kentucky in 2016 and coached quarterbacks at USC in 2018. He returned to Western Kentucky in 2019, where he served as offensive coordinator and QB coach. Prior to coming to join DeBoer at Alabama, Ellis was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia Southern from 2022 to 2023.

His two-year stint at Alabama so far is actually the first time he has coached tight ends. Grubb will still be the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide next season.

While Ellis is a familiar face within the program, he will be expected to break in a new starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide next season. Alabama's 2025 starter, Ty Simpson, declared for the NFL draft.

Alabama's 2026 quarterback class includes returners Austin Mack (redshirt junior) and Keelon Russell (redshirt freshman) alongside true freshmen Jett Thomalla and Tayden Kaawa.

This story will be updated.

