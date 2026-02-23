Why Ty Simpson's Weight, Stats Went Down Late in Season

After falling to Florida State in the season opener during his first career start, former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson showed exponential growth over the next couple of months.

He was being perceived as a Heisman Trophy candidate, but in the final handful of games, including the postseason, he struggled.

In the first 11 games, Simpson averaged 266.7 passing yards and 2.0 touchdowns on 66.9 completion percentage. In the final four games, including the Rose Bowl where he exited early in the third quarter due to a rib injury, he averaged 158.3 passing yards and 1.5 touchdowns on 57.1 completion percentage.

Simpson didn't appear like himself during that stretch and was asked numerous times by the media if he was injured but he dismissed by saying that everyone is banged up at this time of year. But on Monday, as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero revealed the reason to Simpson's rough conclusion.

"Now, for Simpson, the knocks on him are going to be he was only a one-year starter,” Pelissero told Good Morning Football on Monday. “The numbers tailed off later in the season. He doesn’t necessarily have the biggest frame, but consider some of the ancillary factors.

“Even setting aside the protection issues that Alabama had, some of the drops by the wide receivers, he also was dealing with a severe case of gastritis toward the tail end of the season. He was weighing in the 190s by the time they got to the Rose Bowl. I’m told he’s now back up to 215.

"He is going to look the part. All the scouts I've talked to in this type of session (the NFL Combine), Ty Simpson should really stand out and help himself."

Pelissero said on Saturday that Simpson will be throwing at this week's NFL Scouting Combine.

The redshirt junior led the SEC in completions (305) and pass attempts (473) in 15 games this season, recording a completion percentage of 64.5. The Crimson Tide co-captain threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for 93 yards and two scores on 90 carries.

Simpson has often been projected to be selected in the first round of the draft. Should he be selected on Day 1, he'd be the seventh former Alabama quarterback to do so, joining Harry Gilmer, Bryce Young, Joe Namath, Tua Tagovailoa, Richard Todd and Mac Jones.

Simpson is one of 12 Crimson Tide products that were sent invitations to the NFL Combine. These former Alabama standouts will participate in some variation of on-field drills in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2 to improve their NFL Draft stock.

