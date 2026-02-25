How Two-Time Alabama Captain Views Ty Simpson as NFL Draft Prospect

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially less than two months away, as many former Alabama standouts aim to hear their name called and their league dreams come to true.

12 Crimson Tide products were invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, which officially kicks off its drills portion on Thursday. But before that, UA's linebacker and defensive line representatives spoke to the media about their times in Tuscaloosa and their goals ahead.

Two-time co-captain Deontae Lawson was asked about what fellow 2025 co-captain Ty Simpson brings to the table as an NFL Draft prospect. Simpson has consistently been ranked as the second-best quarterback in this class and is expected to be selected in the first round.

"Man, honestly, Ty's always been great," Lawson said on Wednesday morning. "You know, just had to sit back and wait his turn. I mean, you can see it in practice before he was even playing. The balls he were making, like, his accuracy was always on point. And, I mean, just being able to get the experience that that's what really, really showed everything.

"Also, for him to just stay down until he come up. I mean, when you could transfer, go to another team and start, but you stick it out with your guys, that just makes you respect him just a little bit more."

Simpson, who is coming off his redshirt junior year led the SEC in completions (305) and pass attempts (473) in 15 games, recording a completion percentage of 64.5. He threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for 93 yards and two scores on 90 carries.

Simpson, a five-star from the 2022 class, played for Nick Saban in his final two years as Alabama's coach before retiring in January 2024. He was a reserve behind Bryce Young during his freshman year, but after the former Heisman Trophy winner was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide was faced with a dilemma—who fills his role?

Simpson and Milroe were in a quarterback battle throughout the spring of 2023, but the job ended up in the future Seahawk's hands. And as previously stated, after a very solid 2023-24, Milroe was the starter once again in 2024 as Simpson sat behind him.

Simpson waiting for his turn led to a lot of big moments this season, as he set a couple of records. In the ULM win, he broke the Crimson Tide's single-game record for most consecutive completions (17). Additionally, he helped lead Alabama to become the first SEC team in history to defeat four consecutive ranked conference opponents without any open dates.

As previously stated, Simpson was named a captain before his first year as the starting quarterback. The players voted for him and head coach Kalen DeBoer explained why before last season.

"He was vocal even before he was named the starter," DeBoer said on Aug. 21, 2025. "I appreciate that about him and I think that [quarterback] room did a great job of not making one guy or the other feel like they couldn't step up and say things. Ty has continued to do that. He's invested a lot of time into this program. It means a lot to him.

"Now, when he's been named the quarterback, he's taken it to another level and put himself out front and center. It's not just something that's like 'OK, I've got to do this.' He wants to do it. He feels natural in that position. I'm certainly proud of him and the team voted him captain, [which] certainly represents how they feel about him as well."

