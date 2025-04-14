Everything Alabama Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb Said To Close Spring Practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Alabama football program wrapped up spring practice over the weekend with a practice in Bryant-Denny Stadium in front of fans. The Crimson Tide coaching staff met with the media on Monday to offer closing thoughts and remarks on the team before entering summer workouts.
First year Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb gave an update on the offensive line, the quarterback battle and several spring standouts. Below is a full transcript from his Monday press conference.
Opening Statement
"We had a great spring. For us, we were looking for development and for young players to get a lot of reps. That certainly wasn’t any different for this spring here at Alabama. I think we did a good job of getting those guys incorporated both through necessity and opportunity. I thought the guys that pushed them worked on some new things and some new parts of the offense, some wrinkles that we’re trying to get in, which we do every spring, and I thought, for us, the development of that and some other parts of the system that we’re working on were a huge part of that.
"I thought the guys, just right away, their response and commitment, it was really what you think about when you come to Alabama. You’re in a town and a place where this is all that matters. You love it. That was their commitment level. I felt like that was something we’ll be able to build off of every day, just with how the guys showed up and worked and were excited about the next day of practice. Loved that part of it. I will open it up from there."
What have you seen from the quarterbacks?
"No questions on the quarterbacks today … I’m messing with you. That would’ve been disappointing, huh?
"I was super happy with all three of them from a competitive standpoint. That’s the first thing you want to see. Do all three guys have the competitive stamina to play the position? If you’re not ready for that type of scrutiny and just the competition level and the mindset you need to have as a quarterback to play, at any level, much less in the SEC and here at Alabama — I think those guys showed that, that competitive stamina every day.
"As far as development, they all have different strengths and weaknesses that they’re working on. We’re trying to celebrate the strengths and really work on the weaknesses. Obviously, you have a wide range there, from a first-year player in Keelon [Russell] to a guy like Ty [Simpson] who’s been around the block to a guy who’s in the middle of the road, as far as experience goes, in Austin [Mack]. From those parameters, how the guys got together and worked together on building their own game, I thought that was really impressive.
"For us, that was the starting point. How do you get each guy to grow each in their individual spots? They did a good job with that."
Does it look like Alabama will only have three scholarship quarterbacks?
"I think that’s probably fair. I would never say no, like we’re never going to have a fourth scholarship quarterback. I think every year is potentially different, as far as where you have guys staggered in their classes and things like that, so you never want to say you can’t have four guys, especially if it’s a unique situation, but for us, the timing and where those guys are at developmentally, you’re in a pretty good spot."
What did you learn about the offensive line this spring?
"We have more versatility there than I initially anticipated, and what I mean by that is, Olaus [Alinen] is a guy who got out there and played left tackle almost every day. He certainly had an opportunity at left guard. I think Olaus could play left tackle, I think he could play right tackle, I think he could play left guard. You see a guy like that that’s clearly able to function from the outside to the inside and you’re really happy about the versatility you can get there. He’s one guy that stood out.
I thought Kam [Dewberry] and Geno [VanDeMark] were guys that really stood out, as far as guys that could play left guard and right guard, and Geno can play left, right, or center. That part, those three players right there, from an interior standpoint, and man, you feel really excited about where you’re at and where you’re going. Those guys showed up every single day."
How has Rico Scott progressed?
“First thing that stood out to me was his instinct about his game. Very intelligent. Can play on outside or in the slot and will have a role. Can win in all three spots. Everywhere I’ve been where guys that are able to get in different spots and we do a good job with our offense in moving people around. People know where Ryan Williams is every play. For Rico to be able create that versatility is really great for him.”
Does having six running backs make things challenging?
“Last year we’d probably tell you six isn’t enough. Running back is a tough position, a physical position to play every game. So you develop five, you really only get about maybe your top three or four guys. Then there are opportunities for the fifth guy. And you take developing those guys behind the first three or four.
“Jam [Miller] is the elder statesman in the room and has the most experience. I thought particularly in the last couple of scrimmages we had live to see him out there breaking tackles and showcasing some of the things he could do. He’s an extremely bright player who understands pass protection very well.
“Rich [Richard Young] is a guy that has played some ball here. Showed some more consistency, a physical runner. Pass protection was an issue last year, schematically, and he put in a lot of time and really improved himself as a pass protector. Kind of caught me off guard doing a good job of being dialed in.
“Daniel Hill is probably one of the guys who maybe stood out as much as anybody in the spring. I thought he really did a nice job. Physical runner. Very nimble for how big he is. Excellent pass catcher out of the backfield. Showed a lot of toughness throughout the spring. I thought he showed up quite a bit and improved as much as anybody else”
How has Arkel Anugom progressed?
“Arkel really did a nice job. He worked a lot at right tackle. He’s new to the game of football in general. His commitment level is off the charts. He stays after practice to try to work through things. The thing for him right now as a developmental player is to try to get him to get where he can compete consistently.”
On Jay Lindsay’s performance in light of other TEs being out?
"When you say others, you mean all? He did a good job. It was great. You know, Jay, you always look for those type of opportunities where somebody has to make an impact in a tough stage. For Jay to have to step in in that role and really take over after the rest of the guys that went down, he got better. I mean, it was kind of necessity as a mother of invention, right? And for Jay, it certainly was. And I thought he answered the bell well. I thought for him, pass catching and things like that, you know, being able to separate and find opportunity at the second level was something that he needed to work on and I thought he did a good job with that, you know. I think that Jay can be a run blocker kind of guy, like your true anchored Y that gets a couple throws here and there ,but is kind of that tough guy mentality, and I thought he showed up."
On Wilkin Formby’s progress?
"Wilkin, one of his things was a physical part, just like any young offensive lineman. Tip of the cap to Dave Balou and his staff nobody does it better anywhere in the country than them. Where Wilkin’s at now compared to where he was at physically last year, there's a big body of work that's been done. And I thought even just, if you just take run blocking, Wilkin had to work a ton at pad level, hand placement, just being able to engage people when he, you know, is obviously a longer player. And I thought you could see the physical development with him. He just looked like a different player out there very early on, because my early impression of Wilkin was just the film that I had seen from last year. And you know, guys like that, you come into a situation like this, and you hope that they've made some big strides and and I certainly think Wilkin had done that, and was really happy with where he ended up the spring. He's got a long way to go. Still got a ton of work to do. He knows that, and he's ready to get to work."
Where have you spent the most time working this spring in installation in integrating new concepts with what Alabama did last season?
"Quarterbacks, mainly quarterbacks. And I think I mean that in a good sense, in that, you know, the investment with those three guys. What you wanted to see was who were the guys that were going to be able to take in a game plan and function correctly. And so for us, schematically, some of the things that we did, and some of the things that were going to be required of the quarterback this year was a lot — some of the nuances that go with that take a lot of work, and luckily for us, you know, we've got a great situation, honestly, like Nick [Sheridan] and I have always worked well together, and, you know, being in the room together and being able to coach those guys, and then having the freedom when we feel good about the messages being sent, that it's everybody's hearing and getting the same feedback is encouraging. And that's the part I felt like, you know, we really pushed that room a lot this spring.
"And, you know, I know everybody wants to know about that position and where things are at. And I would say this: at the end of the day, if we're playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start. And he earned that, okay? And I know that's the line everybody's looking for, but that is what he earned.
"Austin Mack made huge strides, also available reps were the same, you know, and he did a really good job. He came out and developed. Just with some of the nuances and taking care of the football and things like that, but Ty showed out a little bit better.
"And then, honestly, Keelon exceeded my expectations. I think, for a young man his age, he never gave into that opportunity. You know, we challenge him with that — don't give in to I'm a freshman and this and that. And he didn’t. I say this all the time and I mean it as the biggest compliment. He reminds me so much of Michael Penix, just in his demeanor, you know, he has such a calm demeanor. Sometimes, you know, you need to find the other edge of that and put a little bit of rush on it, but he did a great job. And he had a couple days at the end that, you know, I wish he played a little bit better, but, man, I thought he made huge strides.
"Those guys all, you know, Nick did a great job of managing the number of reps for guys, trying to keep the opportunity very equal. And by no means does that mean that we're playing a game tomorrow. And I think there's still a lot of work to be done. I think the message really is that, you know, we got to be even better. And the guys, you know, I know that they'll take that the right way, and they understand those things, but essentially, you know, we're not gonna be satisfied with the quarterback room until it’s how it's supposed to be. And it wasn't perfect this spring, but I thought we were trending the right way the entire time. And so the competitive spirit and the acknowledgement of each other as a competitor in that room was very mature, honestly, you know? And it could have been very different than that. So I'm blessed to work with those guys every day. I'm fired up. We got three really, really good quarterbacks."