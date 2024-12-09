Former Alabama Offensive Lineman to Enter Transfer Portal
Alabama offensive lineman Naquil Betrand entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise as Betrand was removed from the Crimson Tide's roster in early October for undisclosed reasons. He appeared in the season opener against Western Kentucky but wasn't in uniform against Wisconsin and Georgia. Betrand hasn't been listed on the game-day roster since the South Carolina home matchup.
He becomes Alabama's 10th player to enter the transfer portal, following defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law, offensive lineman Miles McVay and tight end Danny Lewis Jr.
Betrand, who will have three years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career, transferred to the Crimson Tide on Dec. 30 after spending his freshman campaign in College Station with Texas A&M. He didn't see in-game action with the Aggies.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder is a former three-star recruit out of Northeast in Philadelphia, Pa., and was ranked as the No. 51 offensive lineman in the country and the No. 19 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania at the time of his commitment to Texas A&M on Aug. 6, 2022.
The transfer portal officially opens today and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.
