Alabama OLB Que Robinson Played Through 'Emotional Game' Against USF After Losing His Father
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Saturday's win over South Florida was another big game for Que Robinson, but it had a deeper meaning for the Alabama outside linebacker.
"I lost my dad just two days ago and he was just telling me he was proud of me," Robinson said after the game, talking about his postgame conversation with head coach Kalen DeBoer. "It was a very emotional game for me and my family and he just told me he was proud of me. I just let him know I'm here for the team, I know what I can do, even though it was a very emotional game for me."
The redshirt senior had a sack for the second game in a row and finished with seven total tackles. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack opened Monday's press conference sending condolences to Robinson and his family.
"Such a difficult thing to go through with the loss of a family member. I can't think of a young man that has handled that better— personally and with his teammates," Wommack said. "He’s a great son. He was very supportive for his family and spent time with them this week. And also did a tremendous job of doing the extra things that it takes to prepare for a game. Our condolences go out to him and his family. Just so proud of who he is as a young man, the leader he is for our team. His teammates really surrounded him well this week, and then he went out and played really well for the second week in a row. Certainly want to recognize him."
Through two games, Robinson leads the team in sacks. DeBoer said Robinson was on his mind a couple times during Saturday night's game, and the head coach shared a special moment with his player on the way off the field.
"There were a couple emotional times I think that he went through in the game, but he's just a special guy all around," DeBoer said. "Everyone sees him as a player, but being around him and seeing who he is as a person, he loves this program. He’s a guy who just everyone looks to as being consistent. For him to really get back here, have some urgency getting back here and feel like he wanted to be around this team the latter half of the week, it just show everything I said about his commitment to want to be here and help this program every single day be the best we can be. A lot of emotions for him, and I was proud of the way he played. He’s done a great job through two games.”
After the game, Robinson said his dad taught him to always give it his all every time he went out on the football field and compete at his best. Robinson honored his father with his performance.