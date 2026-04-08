Alabama Players Excited about Return to Traditional A-Day Format

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Attendance at Nick Saban's first A-Day game showed how series Crimson Tide fans are about Alabama football. While there won't be anywhere close to 90,000 fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for this Saturday, it will be an opportunity for fans and media alike to get their first look at the 2026 Crimson Tide team.

After a hiatus from the normal format in 2025, Alabama is expected to have a more traditional scrimmage this year.

"We always want a scrimmage and to have a great spring game," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said at the beginning of spring camp. "Last year we just had two position groups in particular, we wouldn't have been able to put on a good show. We needed to get something out of practices. Unfortunately that was where we were at a year ago. I think we're in a different spot this year."

Not only is Alabama healthier this spring, but DeBoer and his staff also don't have to worry about players being poached at the end of the spring with no spring transfer portal this year.

Alabama is entering Year 3 under DeBoer and coming off a run to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals last season. The Crimson Tide has had two scrimmages so far this spring with A-Day serving as the final scrimmage and action inside Bryant-Denny until the fall. The players are excited about the opportunity to be in front of the fans again.

"It’s always great to be in Bryant-Denny," Alabama offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd said after Tuesday's practice. "Looking forward to getting back out there and getting some fans to fill the stadium. It’s going to be a fun time, so I’m excited for it.”

Lloyd is a true sophomore, so he has never gotten to experience a traditional A-Day scrimmage before unlike junior defensive back Red Morgan.

"It’s very exciting because we don’t get too many scrimmages," Morgan said. "Just going out there and being able so showcase in front of everybody, in front of the fans really what we can do. I feel like that’s exciting.”

A-Day is free and open to all fans. The two-hour scrimmage will kick off at 1 p.m. It will not be streamed or televised anywhere, but BamaCentral will be there inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to provide full coverage.

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