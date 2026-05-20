Alabama Crimson Tide 2027 Football Commitments Tracker

Alabama football is entering its third season under head coach Kalen DeBoer and the roster truly shows how far this new era has come following the retirement of Nick Saban.

Saban called it a career in the days following the 2023 season, but the Crimson Tide's 2024 signees were recruited by him and his staff. While they weren't coached by Saban, a decent chunk of them are still in Tuscaloosa. In fact, a little over 20 scholarship players on the 2026 roster were recruited by Saban between 2020-23.

But every other Alabama commit and incoming transfer since is a product of DeBoer and his staff. The Tide has 27 true freshmen on the team this upcoming season, but UA has been and will continue to build up its 2027 recruiting class.

Just like current freshmen Jett Thomalla and Tayden Evan-Kaawa, the Crimson Tide has two 2027 quarterbacks in Elijah Haven and Trent Seaborn. However, one position that already looks different is at tight end. Mack Sutter was Alabama's lone signee in 2026, but there are currently two commits in Colt Lumpris and Oakley Keegan.

Recruiting in positional pairs has been a likely unintentional wavelength that Alabama has been following, as in addition to two quarterbacks and two tight ends, it also has two edge rushers in Stevan Thornton III and AJ Pauley. As of this publishing on May 20, linebacker Kenneth Simon II is the seventh and most recent commit.

Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide still has a ton of positions to check off and also build on the ones that already have the aforementioned commits. Alabama's first recruiting class from DeBoer's staff was ranked No. 6 in the country by On3 and 247. Where the 2027 class finishes in the rankings is up to Alabama.

BamaCentral will keeping track of the commits right here. Be sure to refresh your browser to see the newest members of the Tide, as the most recent commits will be placed right below this paragraph.

1. Kenneth Simon II Consensus: 4-star

247Sports: No. 133 nationally, No. 7 position, No. 6 state

Rivals: No. 144 nationally, No. 13 position, No. 6 state





The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee chose the Crimson Tide over fellow SEC finalists Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss. He is the son of Kevin Simon, who spent one year in the NFL as a linebacker for the Washington then-Redskins. The seventh-round pick from the 2006 NFL Draft spent his collegiate career at Tennessee, where he was a two-time All-SEC selection. In other words, the Simons have now entered into a house divided scenario. Kenneth committed to Alabama on May 11.

2. Elijah Haven Consensus: 5-star

247Sports: No. 2 nationally, No. 1 position, No. 1 state

Rivals: No. 12 nationally, No. 1 position, No. 1 state



The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Dunham High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was meant to join a football program riddled with accolades like Alabama. He was named the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year in Louisiana after leading Dunham to a state title. He set state records in touchdown passes (62) and total touchdowns (73) while completing 240 of 332 pass attempts for 3,931 yards and also carrying the ball 127 times for 794 yards and 11 more scores. He committed to Alabama on April 25.



3. Stevan Thornton III Consensus: 3-star

247Sports: Not top 247 nationally, No. 70 position, No. 102 state

Rivals: No. 797 nationally, No. 68 position, No. 88 state



The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder from Cairo High School in Georgia chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Florida State and others. Thornton took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa in April after receiving a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide in March. He committed to the Crimson Tide on April 21.

4. AJ Pauley Consensus: 3-star

247Sports: Not top 247 nationally, No. 103 position, No. 32 state

Rivals: No. 839 nationally, No. 74 position, No. 32 state



The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder from McGill-Toolen Catholic in Mobile, Alabama, will join a unit scheduled to lose several upperclassmen in the next offseason, making him a critical part of Alabama's future defensive plans. Pauley received an offer from the Crimson Tide last September and has been in Tuscaloosa numerous times since, including when he committed to Alabama on A-Day.

5. Oakley Keegan Consensus: 3-star

247Sports: Not top 247 nationally, No. 66 position, No. 9 state

Rivals: No. 1090 nationally, No. 58 position, No. 11 state



The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder from Liverpool High School in New York chose Alabama over Vanderbilt, Rutgers and Syracuse. Tight ends can play a big role in DeBoer's offense with Josh Cuevas being one of the Crimson Tide's top targets over the last two seasons. Alabama currently has eight scholarship tight ends on its 2026 roster under new tight ends coach Richard Owens. Keegan committed on March 21.

6. Colt Lumpris Consensus: 4-star

247Sports: Not top 247 nationally, No. 16 position, No. 6 state

Rivals: No. 267 nationally, No. 13 position, No. 5 state



The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder from The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, and Ole Miss. On May 17, he finished as the 1-on-1 champion at JJets Flight School hosted in Baltimore by NFL All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Lumpris committed to Alabama on Dec. 9, 2025.

7. Trent Seaborn Consensus: 4-star

247Sports: Not top 247 nationally, No. 14 position, No. 12 state

Rivals: No. 286 nationally, No. 20 position, No. 14 state



The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder's varsity career began in 2022 when the then-eighth grader took over as the starter for one of the state's top football programs, Thompson High School in Alabaster. He then led the Warriors to a 49-24 state title game win over Auburn High School. Over the past four seasons, he's tallied 10,145 passing yards, 103 touchdowns and 23 interceptions while completing 774 of 1,117 (69.3 percent) attempts. Seaborn, who committed to Alabama on Oct. 20, 2025, also won 7A state titles in 2024 and 2025.

Summary of Alabama's 2027 Class:

5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.

4-star - Linebacker - Kenneth Simon II - Brentwood, Tenn.

4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Thompson, Ala.

3-star - Tight End - Colt Lumpris - Lawrenceville, N.J.

3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.

3-star - Defensive Line - Stevan Thornton III - Cairo, Ga.

3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds, McEachern, Ga. Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds, Vigor, Ala. Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds, Central Phenix City, Ala. Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds, Pell City, Ala.

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