Alabama Players React to Oklahoma Stepping on Logo After November Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Storming the field when Alabama loses is a common practice for the home victors.

But after the Crimson Tide's 23-21 home loss to Oklahoma in November, numerous Sooners hopped over the roped-off Alabama logo at midfield, stood on it and took a photo. A UA staffer repeatedly told them to get off but they ignored her, via AL.com.

Alabama is set to face Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Dec. 19. The Crimson Tide will be on the road in Norman, Okla., and a couple of players approached the logo-stomping subject.

"Me personally, it's definitely disrespectful," Alabama offensive lineman Wilkin Formby said on Friday. "But it's kind of what you expect if Alabama loses. People are gonna kind of act that way. It's not something that happens every day."

Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson punch his right hand with left regarding the subject.

"I know if I was out there it still wouldn't be going on," Jeffersons said. "That type of disrespect will be addressed on the field. We've just got to go give it to them. We've got to take the ball out from them and bring it home for Alabama."

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams had a similar reaction.

"We understand the disrespect," he said. "We just got to handle it with a grain of salt and prepare to go play next Friday."

The loss ends Kalen DeBoer's 12-0 start inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was the longest home win streak for an Alabama coach to begin their tenure since Xen Scott won 17 in a row from 1919-1921.

Alabama's defense played well against the Sooners, as UA's offense nearly doubled Oklahoma in total yards, first downs and had nine more minutes of possession. But OU had 17 points of Alabama's three turnovers, including a pick-six.

"We can't take things for granted because we're Alabama," Alabama linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green said after the loss to Oklahoma. "We're everyone's Super Bowl. We preach that every day. Any play can change your season, that's how we look at it.

"I don't [respond to critics saying we're not a National Championship team]. Honestly, I just tune all of the noise out and I don't focus on what they say because they said we weren't going to win this many games after Week 1. I just focus on our process and continually getting better."

