Alabama QB Ty Simpson Aware of Mistakes, What Needs to be Fixed
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–– Alabama's quarterback competition waged until the second week of fall camp when redshirt junior Ty Simpson was announced as the winner, earning the opportunity for his first career start at Florida State in the season opener.
That first start didn't go as planned. In No. 8 Alabama's 31-17 loss to the Seminoles on Saturday night, Simpson completed just 53 percent of his passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He was also sacked three times.
Florida State's defenders spent a lot of time in Simpson's face. Sometimes it was because of poor play from the offensive line, but it was often because Simpson was holding on to the ball for too long.
There were multiple times it was very evident that Simpson was making his first start, especially when it came to decision making. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer wants his quarterback to play more freely.
"He's got to just trust his reads and just cut it loose sometimes and just let it fly," DeBoer said. "He can make the throws and just let it fly and throw on rhythm, throw on time. There might have been a time or two where they got in his face a little quick. That's going to happen. That's football, but just let it fly. Then some decision making there in certain critical moments, and that's some things he's going to learn from. He's giving everything he has, but that's where, I know he's in the locker room wanting and wishing that there was some things that he would've done different,
One of those critical moments came late in the third quarter. Florida State was ahead by two scores, and things were starting to look pretty grim for the Crimson Tide. However, Alabama was gifted a great opportunity in FSU territory after a muffed punt.
The Alabama offense took over at the Seminole 46-yard line. A defensive pass interference call on Florida State gave Alabama the ball at the 31. A short run and an incomplete pass set up third-and-7 for the Tide. Simpson's pass for Bernard fell incomplete, leaving Alabama to face fourth down.
The spot was probably too far for Alabama to feel comfortable with attempting another field goal with Conor Talty. Plus, the Crimson Tide really needed a touchdown since it was trailing by 14. Alabama decided to go for it.
Simpson dropped back on fourth-and-seven. The motion of the offense cleared out the defense on the left side of the field enough for Simpson to run for the first down. Instead, he tried to force a ball into Ryan Williams. The pass was incomplete, and Alabama wasted the scoring opportunity after the muffed punt.
"I just think about the fourth down I had where I could’ve ran, and I tried to throw it to Ryan— that just comes with the experience. I know better than that," Simpson said. "I know that I should just get the first down... First start isn’t what I wanted. Didn’t play to expectations, but I’ve still got to go back to work. I can’t cry in the corner. This team depends on me, and we’ve got a long season ahead. I promise you, I’m going to put my head down and work.”
As a captain and leader of this Crimson Tide team, Simpson was very aware and accountable for the mistakes he made when speaking to the media in the postgame press conference.
"Me personally, I felt like I didn’t play very good. First game, I’ve just got to sit here and learn from everything. I look at the stats, wasn’t very good on third down, that’s on me. I’ve got to make sure I run on third and fourth downs when I can and not try to throw the ball and just get the first downs. That’s on me.
"It is frustrating, but you’ve also got to look in the mirror. I gotta quit taking sacks. I’ve gotta make sure I give my guys chances to catch the ball. I look back at it and our fringe game— the high red zone— wasn’t very good, and like I said, that’s on me. I promise you one thing, and this goes to every Alabama fan and my teammates, that I’m going to work hard and make sure we get this fixed because there’s nobody who loves this university and loves this team more than these three guys in here. We’re going to make sure we get this right.”
Even though he's disappointed in his performance, Simpson isn't shying away from all the responsibilities that come with being the quarterback at Alabama. He will have the next two games at home in the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium against unranked Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin to try and work through things before the first bye week and SEC opener at Georgia.
"Certainly there’s a lot of stuff coming at you, and they put a lot on my plate, but I asked for that," he said. "I want them to understand that nothing’s wrong with that… I’m gonna watch film, learn, self reflect, and we’re going to get this thing going and get back at it.”