Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell Flourishing After First Four Starts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been quite the first month for Keelon Russell as Alabama's starting quarterback.

The sophomore showed some poise as a dual-threat but neglected to slide in the season opener against East Carolina, struggled in his first road and SEC game against Kentucky and rebounded very well during the victory over Florida State.

That said, Russell truly came into his own during Saturday night's 49-18 home win over South Carolina. He completed 21 of 27 (78 percent) pass attempts for 365 yards and four passing touchdowns. He got it done on the ground too, logging eight carries for 35 yards and another score.

"Every game is his own game, but I feel like the last few, he's learned a lot from the first game — protecting himself, knowing when he needed to move the chains, keeping a cool head when something breaks down with the protection, seeing the field, keeping his eyes up, keeping plays alive, get outside the pocket, keeping the run-pass intact," DeBoer said during the postgame press conference.

"And so not trying to do too much, knowing that you live to see another down. Throwing it away, running, we're going to make those plays, just you got to give yourself another chance. And so, not trying to do too much. He's got the guys around him that can go make plays, and so just trusting them, trusting himself, I thought he made some more strides again tonight with his playmaking ability and just putting the ball on the money, especially with the balls farther down the field."

2025 starting quarterback Ty Simpson would often share what he did wrong during postgame press conferences regardless of the result, and Russell has done the same. He once again acknowledged that "I got to get better," but he was thrilled with the full-team performance after the last two contests against South Carolina had a combined score margin of nine points.

"It feels real amazing," Russell said after the game. "South Carolina, something for the last two years that was a tight game, and coming out here and dominated. Ryan [Coleman-Williams] said it the best: you send a message to everybody in the world how your offense and how your defense is, and I feel like we sent the message today.

"We did a really great job — shoutout to the offense and defense — they have amazing staff and players at South Carolina, and what we did tonight was very special. Really want to thank the guys tonight for playing their butts off."

Alabama's schedule now turns to an absolute gauntlet, as the Crimson Tide's next five games are all against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. So, what are the next steps for Russell?

"I think what you're seeing now, he knows the offense, and you're seeing him feel really comfortable with each week," DeBoer said. "It's going to be a different defensive scheme and philosophy as far as how they see us and perceive us and how they're going to try to attack us. But then the next part of it is just hitting guys on the run. Explosive plays is in the pass game. Got to have the protection, but it's timing and ball placement."

DeBoer emphasized that Russell's "got time" and he's showing progress every single day. Nevertheless, being a quarterback at any level of football requires that the entire team — not just the offense — has trust in the commander inside and outside of the huddle. On the field and off the field.

Russell is throwing more on rhythm and has had that trust factor for quite some time. He won a quarterback battle this offseason over Austin Mack, a senior who has been in DeBoer's system since 2023 at Washington. It's extremely difficult to win against someone who is more experienced with DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb than any other player on the roster.

Russell has accomplished this remarkable feat and then some. He's led an Alabama team that has become the first FBS program since 2019 to score 45-plus points in each of its first four games. Not bad for someone after his first four career starts.

No. 8 Alabama moves to 4-0, including a 2-0 clip against the SEC. The Crimson Tide will have another intraconference game next Saturday on the road against Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news.