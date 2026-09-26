South Carolina at No. 8 Alabama: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis
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TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama and South Carolina have met the last two seasons with each matchup coming down to the final drive of the game and a Crimson Tide victory. The two teams meet once against in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for the SEC home opener for Alabama.
The Gamecocks (2-1 0-1 SEC) are coming off a home loss to Mississippi State in which they couldn't hold onto a 16-point first-half lead. No. 8 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) beat Florida State at home in a non-conference matchup.
For the first time this season, players and fans alike will get to experience pleasant weather for an Alabama home game with temperatures expected to be in the low 80s at kickoff and droping into the 70s throughout the game.
The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN.
South Carolina at Alabama Scoring, Breakdown
This will be updated throughout the game.
Latest Injury News from South Carolina at Alabama
- The final availability report will come out at 4:30 p.m. CT.
- Alabama will be without two key defenders for at least this week with outside linebackers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu both ruled out. Wide receiver Noah Rogers and AK Dear were not included on this week's availability report, which means it is likely they will make their season debuts today.
South Carolina at Alabama Game Information
Who: South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC)
When: 6 p.m. CT
Where: Saban Field Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama (100,077)
Weather: The forecast is projected temperatures in the low 80s at kickoff. The sun will set at 6:41 p.m. in the first half, cooling the temperatures down even more.
Officials: TBA
Game Captains: Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard, Ryan Coleman-Williams (Alabama)
Series: Alabama leads 15-3, 10-1 at home
Current streak: Alabama won three
Last Meeting: Oct. 25, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina, Alabama won 29-22
How to Watch, Listen to South Carolina at Alabama
TV: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Dave Pasch, Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek, Sideline: Taylor McGregor)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)
SiriusXM: 230 (Alabama), 267 (South Carolina)
Betting Odds for South Carolina at Alabama
Spread: Alabama -12.5
Over/Under: 54.5 points
This is will be updated throughout the game
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: South Carolina at Alabama
- After last week's disappointing performance on defense giving up 36 points, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack pointed his unit to the 2015 Tide defense, which started the season in a similar way.
- Can the Crimson Tide offense get off to a better? How will the Alabama defense stop Gamecocks receiver Nyck Harbor? That and more in the storylines we're watching.
- How will the Alabama fans respond after being called out by offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb earlier in the week?
Depth Chart: South Carolina at Alabama
Alabama Depth Chart
Offense
- Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla
- Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell
- WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan
- WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows
- WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson
- TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.
- TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutters
- LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller
- LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn
- C: Racin Delgatty, Casey Poe
- RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields
- RT: Jayvin James, Nick Brooks
Defense
- Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry
- NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga
- DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill
- Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Jah-Marien Latham
- Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.
- Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin
- CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson
- CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal
- FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey
- SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor
- Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Special Teams
- Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty
- Holder: Alex Asparuhov
- Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green
- Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier
- Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott
- Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_