South Carolina at No. 8 Alabama: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama and South Carolina have met the last two seasons with each matchup coming down to the final drive of the game and a Crimson Tide victory. The two teams meet once against in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for the SEC home opener for Alabama.

The Gamecocks (2-1 0-1 SEC) are coming off a home loss to Mississippi State in which they couldn't hold onto a 16-point first-half lead. No. 8 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) beat Florida State at home in a non-conference matchup.

For the first time this season, players and fans alike will get to experience pleasant weather for an Alabama home game with temperatures expected to be in the low 80s at kickoff and droping into the 70s throughout the game.

The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN.

South Carolina at Alabama Scoring, Breakdown

This will be updated throughout the game.

Latest Injury News from South Carolina at Alabama

The final availability report will come out at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama will be without two key defenders for at least this week with outside linebackers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu both ruled out. Wide receiver Noah Rogers and AK Dear were not included on this week's availability report, which means it is likely they will make their season debuts today.

South Carolina at Alabama Game Information

Who: South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

When: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Saban Field Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama (100,077)

Weather: The forecast is projected temperatures in the low 80s at kickoff. The sun will set at 6:41 p.m. in the first half, cooling the temperatures down even more.

Officials: TBA

Game Captains: Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard, Ryan Coleman-Williams (Alabama)

Series: Alabama leads 15-3, 10-1 at home

Current streak: Alabama won three

Last Meeting: Oct. 25, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina, Alabama won 29-22

How to Watch, Listen to South Carolina at Alabama

TV: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Dave Pasch, Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek, Sideline: Taylor McGregor)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: 230 (Alabama), 267 (South Carolina)

Betting Odds for South Carolina at Alabama

Spread: Alabama -12.5

Over/Under: 54.5 points

This is will be updated throughout the game

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: South Carolina at Alabama

After last week's disappointing performance on defense giving up 36 points, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack pointed his unit to the 2015 Tide defense, which started the season in a similar way.

Can the Crimson Tide offense get off to a better? How will the Alabama defense stop Gamecocks receiver Nyck Harbor? That and more in the storylines we're watching.

How will the Alabama fans respond after being called out by offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb earlier in the week?

Depth Chart: South Carolina at Alabama

Alabama Depth Chart

Offense

Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla

Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell

WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan

WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows

WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson

TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutters

LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller

LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn

C: Racin Delgatty, Casey Poe

RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields

RT: Jayvin James, Nick Brooks

Defense

Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry

NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga

DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill

Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Jah-Marien Latham

Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.

Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin

CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson

CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal

FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey

SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor

Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Special Teams

Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty

Holder: Alex Asparuhov

Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green

Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier

Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott

Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.