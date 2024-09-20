Alabama Receiver Paints Fingernails in Support of Little Sister
Alabama freshman Ryan Williams came to Tuscaloosa this past summer and has already taken the city by storm. Williams scored a touchdown in each of Alabama's first three contests, making himself a prominent part of Alabama's weekly highlight package, but we're still getting to know the phenom who should still be playing on Friday nights for the Saraland Spartans.
The 17-year old was tapped to speak to the media during Alabama's bye week, another sign of Nick Saban's retirement, and was asked about a fashion choice. The two-time winner of Alabama's Mr. Football award had his nails painted kelly green.
"Oh yeah, my little sister, she just loves doing nails and I support her fully," Williams said. "I wore these with my green suit. So, we'll change it up pretty much every week."
Williams hauled in 10 receptions, 285 yards and four touchdowns along with a single punt return for 20 yards over three games quickly establishing himself as one of the best weapons in the Southeastern Conference.
He's talked openly about emulating former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith as the pair have similar body styles. While Smith was the last receiver to win a Heisman Trophy, perhaps the painted nails serve as a sign that the bronze bust is in Williams' future as the last college football player in the spotlight with painted nails was former Oklahoma and Southern Cal quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
Williams still has a long road until he's reached Smith's level of dominance but through three weeks he's tied for 22nd in receiving yards and ninth in touchdowns making it a remarkable start for someone who should still be playing 6A high school football.