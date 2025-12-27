Alabama Redshirt Sophomore Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama defensive back Kameron Howard has entered the transfer portal.

Howard made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday. Here's his full statement.

"ROLL TIDE NATION,

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of an NFL-style defensive system that sharpened my football IQ, strengthened my body, and built my mindset as a world class safety.

"Thank you to Coach DeBoer, Coach Womack, and Coach Jones for the elite coaching, five-star development, and daily competition against the best talent in the SEC.

"To my teammates: We've been battle-tested together, and the bonds we've built will last a lifetime.

"After much prayer and discussion with my family and NFL mentors, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

"God bless."

– Kameron Howard #6

The redshirt sophomore appeared in the Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin games this season. He finished his 2025 campaign with two tackles, including one for loss.

Howard was not in uniform against Eastern Illinois and was listed as "out" for Auburn, Georgia (SEC Championship) and Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

An unranked prospect in the Class of 2023 out of Clinton, Md., he transferred to Alabama out of Charlotte before the 2024 season after having a strong freshman year in the American Athletic Conference. Howard appeared in 12 games for the 49ers tallying 21 tackles, intercepting two passes and breaking up another.

Howard becomes the first Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Rose Bowl against Indiana.

Alabama is now down to the following defensive backs for the 2026 season: Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard (pending NFL Draft decision), Keon Sabb (pending NFL Draft decision), Dijon Lee Jr., Red Morgan, Cam Calhoun, Zay Mincey, Ivan Taylor, Chuck McDonald III, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and incoming freshmen Zyan Gibson, Jorden Edmonds, Rihyael Kelley, Jireh Edwards and Nick Sherman.

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

For the second time in three seasons, the Alabama football team has made it to the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide, after its win Friday at Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, locked up a spot in Pasadena against No. 1 Indiana in the national quarterfinals. The two schools have never played one another on the gridiron before.

The game, as is tradition, is set to take place on New Year's Day. The winner will move on to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, one step away from the national title game. Alabama lost the 2024 Rose Bowl in overtime to Michigan in Nick Saban's final game as a head coach.

This story will be updated.

Read More: