Alabama 'Relatively Healthy' After Final Scrimmage of Fall Camp
The Alabama Crimson Tide was back on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for its second and final scrimmage of fall camp. Alabama is now officially through both its scrimmages in the fall, meaning the next live action for the Crimson Tide will come on Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer was optimistic after what he called, "definitely the most physical scrimmage we’ve had since we’ve been here, out of the four or five, counting the spring game."
Is the Crimson Tide ready for the season opener against the Hilltoppers? DeBoer indicated that despite some players being dinged up over the last two weeks that Alabama isn't dealing with any major injury concern.
"Getting some of the guys back that have been maybe dinged up over the last week or two slowly but surely. We kept a couple of guys out. If they had to play, they could’ve. A guy like Jam Miller. I know you guys are well aware. He was dinged up a week ago. He could’ve gone today, if he needed to, but we’re just not getting too crazy and being smart. We’re getting healthier, even though we had a few guys dinged up today," said DeBoer.
Alabama still has one more week of fall camp as the fall semester officially gets underway on Wednesday, but the majority of the hay is in the barn after Saturday's scrimmage. The players have Sunday and Monday off as they look to conclude camp and begin preparing for the season opener.
"There’s some things this week with a couple of guys that we’ll probably hold them out of a couple of practices. But by the end of the week, we should have the guys we need out there practicing and getting ready for Week 1 against Western Kentucky," said DeBoer.
One of the players likely to be held out at the start of the week sounded like Alabama offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts. Roberts, Alabama's presumed starting right guard was reportedly injured in the scrimmage but won't cost him playing time.
"Jaeden will be able to play Week 1," said DeBoer. "It won’t be anything where he’ll be out for a game or anything.