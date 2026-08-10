Alabama Running Back Shows 'Maturity' Leading to Larger Opportunity

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football entered fall camp searching for a running game. The Crimson Tide rushed for 104.1 yards per game last season, good for 15th in the SEC and 125th in the nation. The problem must be fixed this season to balance the offense and propel the program to the next level.

The Crimson Tide reworked its offensive line, and hired new position coaches up front to unlock the ground game. The running back room brought back three backs from a season ago and added three others in recruiting and the transfer portal.

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was encouraged with the running backs progress through the early portion on fall camp, complimenting multiple backs after Monday's practice.

"I thought we had some really, really good runs today," Grubb said. "A couple pops on some cutback lanes. Guys got their shoulders square. Daniel [Hill] had a nice one. TB [Traeshawn Brown] had another good one. AK Dear had a touchdown on a rail route. It was a competitive day for the running back, so I felt like it was coming from all different directions. Everybody was showing up and doing a really good job. So I think that the competition, you know, has held strong. Those guys are, I think, that's one of the biggest parts right now is the guys feeling that level of competition in the room."

Dear is a former 5-star recruit out of Mississippi entering his second year in the Alabama offense. He played in five games last season, but only took 19 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Dear gave the Crimson Tide its longest run of the season with a 56-yard scamper against Louisina-Monroe, but didn't see consistent playing time, despite the struggles of the unit.

The sophomore led the running backs through drills on Monday during the media viewing portion of practice and looks to be in line for a larger opportunity in 2026. So what changed for Dear in the last year?

"Maturity," Grubb said. " And I mean that. I can remember being right out here in the Fourth Quarter with him, and just the things that he thought were possible at that time compared to what he thinks is possible now are very different. So I think he's a great teammate. You know, he's a guy that can lighten the mood, spark guys a little bit, and that's been something that has been really enjoyable. But also, you know, just being a better football player. Like AK, understanding protections was one of the issues of getting on the field, and he's come a long way."

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