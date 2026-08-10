Ryan Grubb Evaluates the Transfer Anchoring Alabama's Offensive Line

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's offensive line has a lot of questions surrounding it, but Racin Delgatty seems to have the center spot locked down.

Delgatty played on the what-is-expected-to-be First Team at A-Day and has held the same status during fall camp. He was a 3-star prospect and the No. 169 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2023 out of La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. He spent his first three seasons at Cal Poly before transferring to Tuscaloosa this offseason.

He's impressed since his arrival, but his 6-foot-3, 305-pound frame could raise some questions entering SEC play. But then again, former Alabama center Parker Brailsford was an inch shorter and 15 pounds lighter, and yet he was drafted after declaring a year early. Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb isn't worried about Delgatty's size, and he revealed a potential nickname for the center after Monday's fifth practice of fall camp.

"Racin's bigger than people think," Grubb said. "He operates over 300 pounds pretty consistently. I always tell him he kind of looks like a retired surfer, he's got a little bit of that going on. At first you're kind of looking at him [saying] 'How big is this guy?' but he's got decent size.

"He's super athletic, though. I think that's the part that when he got out there and just played, I realized he had the athleticism and physicality to do this. Especially against our front, I think that gives him the confidence that he knows he could do it."

Delgatty started 12 games at center for Cal Poly last season, earning All-Big Sky Second Team honors. He allowed just 11 pressures and no sacks over 460 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He also appeared in nine games with eight starts at Cal Poly during his redshirt freshman season in 2024.

So, what is the importance of the senior's athleticism in Grubb's system?

"I think the first thing is you've got to have some scheme that fits that," Grubb said. "You want a guy versatile enough that you can run some pin pulls, counters, get him out on the moving screens and stuff like that. But at the same time, you need a guy who can be strong enough to hold the middle in the A-gap and run duo, get physical and move the line of scrimmage. I really do think Racin has that."

As previously stated, Delgatty seems to have the starting center spot in his hands. He'll have to anchor a unit that has multiple unknowns at other positions on the front five. Jackson Lloyd will be the left tackle, and all signs point to Michael Carroll, the Crimson Tide's only returning starter from last season, being the right guard.

There's a battle at left guard between junior Will Sanders and sophomore Mal Waldrep Jr. Additionally, the right tackle spot is up for grabs between transfers Jayvin James (Mississippi State) and Nick Brooks (Texas).

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