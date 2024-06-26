Alabama's 85-Man Roster if NCAA Football 15-24 Video Games Existed
As we approach three weeks until the long-awaited EA Sports College Football 25 video game is released for the world to play, many former Alabama standouts were never featured in the gaming franchise due to a hiatus that lasted over a decade.
EA Sports NCAA Football 14 was the last major college football video game to come out, as the franchise dated back every year since 1993. Alabama has been featured on the game's cover twice over the years, with Shaun Alexander headlining NCAA Football 2001 and Mark Ingram II gracing the cover of NCAA Football 12.
Since the video game's end (before the 2014-15 season), Alabama has won three national championships and gained three more Heisman Trophy winners in addition to Alexander and Ingram. However, as previously stated, fans never had the opportunity to use these players in a college football video game and had to wait for them to reach the league to play EA Sports Madden NFL 15-24.
We've created a traditional 85-man roster of former Alabama players who weren't featured in the NCAA Football video game franchise due to the 10-year hiatus. The selection process only revolved around their performances while donning the crimson and white, not in the NFL, even if they transferred. The Alabama/outgoing transfer players who will be featured in NCAA 25 won't be on this roster.
Attached to each player in parentheses are the years they would've been featured in the game (only when they were a starter/had a significant amount of snaps) if it existed. That said, although the game comes out in the summer of 2024, it is called "25" due to the season ending that year—the same thing happened for NCAA 14, which was released in July 2013. In other words, NCAA 14 revolved around the 2013-14 season and this roster will combine players starting from the 2014-15 season all the way up until this past one.
Alabama's 85-Man Roster NCAA 15-24
THE DEPTH CHART IS ORDERED ALPHABETICALLY.
Quarterbacks (5)
- Jalen Hurts (NCAA 17-18)
- Mac Jones (NCAA 21)
- Blake Sims (NCAA 15)
- Tua Tagovailoa (NCAA 19-20)
- Bryce Young (NCAA 22-23)
Running Backs (5)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (NCAA 23)
- Derrick Henry (NCAA 15-16)
- Najee Harris (NCAA 19-21)
- Damien Harris (NCAA 17-19)
- Bo Scarbrough (NCAA 17-18)
Wide Receivers (11)
- Jermaine Burton (NCAA 23-24)
- Amari Cooper (NCAA 15)
- Jerry Jeudy (NCAA 19-20)
- John Metchie III (NCAA 21-22)
- Calvin Ridley (NCAA 16-18)
- Henry Ruggs III (NCAA 19-20)
- DeVonta Smith (NCAA 20-21)
- Ardarius Stewart (NCAA 16-17)
- Jaylen Waddle (NCAA 19-21)
- Deandrew White (NCAA 15)
- Jameson Williams (NCAA 22)
Tight Ends (5)
- Jahleel Billingsley (NCAA 21-22)
- Miller Forristall (NCAA 20-21)
- O.J. Howard (NCAA 15-17)
- Cameron Latu (NCAA 22-23)
- Irv Smith Jr. (NCAA 18-19)
Offensive Line (14)
- Bradley Bozeman (NCAA 17-18)
- Deonte Brown (NCAA 19-21)
- Landon Dickerson (NCAA 20-21)
- Emil Ekiyor Jr. (NCAA 21-23)
- Ryan Kelly (NCAA 15-16)
- Arie Kouandjio (NCAA 15)
- JC Latham (NCAA 23-24)
- Alex Leatherwood (NCAA 19-21)
- Evan Neal (NCAA 20-22)
- Ross Pierschbacher (NCAA 16-19)
- Cam Robinson (NCAA 15-17)
- Tyler Steen (NCAA 23)
- Jonah Williams (NCAA 17-19)
- Jedrick Wills Jr. (NCAA 19-20)
Defensive Line (13)
- Jonathan Allen (NCAA 15-17)
- Christian Barmore (NCAA 20-21)
- Isaiah Buggs (NCAA 18-19)
- Raekwon Davis (NCAA 18-20)
- Justin Eboigbe (NCAA 24)
- Da'Shawn Hand (NCAA 16-18)
- Phidarian Mathis (NCAA 21-22)
- Daron Payne (NCAA 17-18)
- Jarran Reed (NCAA 15-16)
- A'Shawn Robinson (NCAA 15-16)
- Dalvin Tomlinson (NCAA 17)
- Quinnen Williams (NCAA 19)
- Byron Young (NCAA 21-23)
Linebackers (11)
- Ryan Anderson (NCAA 15-17)
- Will Anderson Jr. (NCAA 21-23)
- Xzavier Dickson (NCAA 15)
- Rashaan Evans (NCAA 17-18)
- Reuben Foster (NCAA 16-17)
- Christian Harris (NCAA 20-22)
- Anfernee Jennings (NCAA 19-20)
- Reggie Ragland (NCAA 15-16)
- Henry To'oTo'o (NCAA 22-23)
- Dallas Turner (NCAA 22-24)
- Tim Williams (NCAA 16-17)
Cornerbacks (11)
- Jalyn Armour-Davis (NCAA 22)
- Terrion Arnold (NCAA 23-24)
- Anthony Averett (NCAA 17-18)
- Trevon Diggs (NCAA 19-20)
- Marlon Humphrey (NCAA 16-17)
- Josh Jobe (NCAA 21-22)
- Cyrus Jones (NCAA 15-16)
- Jared Mayden (NCAA 20)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (NCAA 22-24)
- Patrick Surtain II (NCAA 19-21)
- Levi Wallace (NCAA 18)
Safeties (7)
- Jordan Battle (NCAA 21-23)
- Brian Branch (NCAA 22-23)
- Landon Collins (NCAA 15)
- Minkah Fitzpatrick (NCAA 16-18)
- Ronnie Harrison (NCAA 17-18)
- Eddie Jackson (NCAA 15-17)
- Xavier McKinney (NCAA 19-20)
Special Teams (5*)
- Long snapper: Thomas Fletcher (NCAA 19-21)
- Kicker: Will Reichard (NCAA 21-24)
- Punter: JK Scott (NCAA 15-18)
- Kick returner: Jameson Williams* (also listed as a wide receiver)
- Punt returner: Jaylen Waddle* (also listed as a wide receiver)