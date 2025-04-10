Alabama's Defensive Veterans Unfazed By A-Day Changes
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The Alabama football program concludes its spring practice session on Saturday with its annual A-Day in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Bryant-Denny Stadium locker room will be in use, the stands will be full of Crimson Tide fans, but the action on the field will look a bit different than A-Days past as head coach Kalen DeBoer altered the spring practice schedule.
DeBoer opted to hold three scrimmages behind closed doors and cited injury concerns and depth issues as to why he wanted to hold them under a closer, more private eye. However, despite not playing a traditional Crimson versus White spring game, the coaching staff has suggested Saturday will look like a traditional practice, giving fans a unique look at the second year coach's process.
The Alabama defenders expressed excitement to play in front of fans, while acknowledging that they bring the same intensity and focus to practice as the games, meaning Saturday's football will be just as entertaining.
"With A-Day, it’s different, but I’m still excited," safety Bray Hubbard said. "Getting to play in front of fans, practice in front of fans, whatever you want to call it. There’s nothing like that. Being in the stadium and getting to see our fanbase.”
Veteran defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham and Tim Keenan said the change of format wasn't something they had put much thought behind, but instead were focused on making the final spring practice worthwhile by playing well.
"Not for real. We all know every day we come out here is for practice," Latham said. "We don't look at it as a game or a scrimmage, iron sharpens iron. We're coming out here to compete and get each other better."
"Not necessarily, We're in Bryant-Denny. Nothing changes for me for real, I'm still going to what I do." Keenan said.
The team is scheduled for a light practice on Friday before A-Day's spring practice finale at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.