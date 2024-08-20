Alabama's LaMarcus Fox Undergoing a Digital Makeover
July was a great month for college football fans as conferences held media days and colleges opened fall camp throughout the country, but the greatest source of excitement for the upcoming season came on July 19 as EA Sports released College Football 25.
The video game, that hadn't been on the market in over a decade, saw over five million downloads in the first week, creating excitement for the upcoming season and opening up a new avenue for fans to get familiar with their favorite team's roster.
Alabama fans firing up their Playstations or Xboxes in July surely marveled over Jalen Milroe's dynamic skill-set that's perfect for video games, but on the defensive side of the ball one starter stood out.
Who is Lamarcus Fox?
Fox is not listed on Alabama athletics official roster leaving many to wonder if EA Sports made an error or if there's more to the story.
"When they sent out the link to opt in, I missed it," said defensive lineman Tim Smith.
EA may have the wrong name and number for Smith, but they did respect him as a player, rating Fox an 81 overall, making him on of the Crimson Tide's best 11 defenders.
"So about the LaMarcus Fox thing, like when I was playing the game I was like, 'Who is 85?' and they were like, 'Oh Tim Smith, he didn't opt into the game' and I was like, 'Oh ok'. But that dude, he makes plays. He makes plays for sure."
The graduate student is expected to man one of Alabama's three defensive line spots in 2024 and elaborated to say he expects the name and number to be corrected in the game's next update.
"They just make jokes because some of them stayed up playing the game and they'll come the next morning talking about I see you out there, but it is what it is, it's all fun and love," said Smith.