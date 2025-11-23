Alabama's Running Game Dominates in Victory Over Eastern Illinois
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 10 Alabama football's rushing attack has been a problem on offense this season, so much so that it was cited by College Football Playoff selection committee chair Hunter Yurachek on Tuesday as part of the reason the Crimson Tide fell six spots in the rankings after losing to Oklahoma.
Those problems were not in the picture on Saturday as Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) blew out Eastern Illinois 56-0 in its final nonconference game of the regular season. The Crimson Tide outgained the 3-9 Panthers by 505 yards, and 269 of Alabama's 539 total yards were on the ground.
Senior Jam Miller, playing in his final regular season home game, led the team with 62 yards on 11 attempts and had one of his squad's eight rushing touchdowns. It was Miller's highest yardage output since Oct. 11 at Missouri, and his second highest yards-per-carry total of the campaign (5.6).
"It was great out there. Just enjoying the moment," Miller said. "Last year, Senior Day, just go out there, enjoy the moment, let all the younger guys get in there and just go in there and score."
Fellow running backs Daniel Hill, Kevin Riley, AK Dear and Richard Young also found paydirt in the contest. Backup quarterback Austin Mack added one of his own on a 20-yard run in the third quarter. Riley had two scores, the first two of his collegiate career.
"First, just thank the O-line for doing what they doing up front and open[ing] up holes for us," Miller said. "I give all credit to them... It's a great rhythm. It give[s] us a confidence boost leading into next week."
Alabama had been averaging 108.7 rushing yards per game entering Saturday. Eastern Illinois is not on the level of the Crimson Tide's SEC peers, but being able to get the run game going late in the season, as Miller alluded to, can still be a positive.
"It's always execution, and just more reps," Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer said postgame. "I thought they all ran hard and got their opportunities. So, just trying to build on everything. I thought last week, a week ago, I thought we took a step forward. And we'll watch the film and continue to go back to work."
When the Crimson Tide suits up next, it will be against one of the better defenses in the conference on the road. This season's Iron Bowl (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC on Nov. 29) will hold massive implications for Alabama's postseason hopes, and it will need all its offensive configurations operating effectively, run and pass.