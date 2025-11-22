Bama Central

Live Updates From Alabama Football's Final Home Game Against Eastern Illinois

Score updates and analysis from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium as the Crimson Tide takes on Eastern Illinois.

Theodore Fernandez, Henry Sklar

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 10 Alabama looks to bounce back after last week's loss to Oklahoma with a cupcake game against FCS Eastern Illinois. The Crimson Tide dropped six spots in the polls, setting up a must-win game next week in the Iron Bowl. This matchup will serve as a much-needed tune-up game ahead of that clash.

This matchup is also the only game this season that Alabama will be not be on traditional cable television. The game will be streaming only on SEC Network+ or ESPN+. However, this means if you have SEC Network in your cable package, you have access to watch the game on SEC Network+.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Eastern Illinois

Who: Alabama (8-2, 6-1 SEC) vs. Eastern Illinois (3-8, 2-6 OVC Big South)

When: Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, 1 p.m.

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)

SiriusXM: TBA

Series: First meeting

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide lost its first SEC game of the season with a 23-21 defeat against the Oklahoma Sooners. Alabama out-gained Oklahoma in almost every major statistical category but had three critical turnovers that led to the loss.

Last time out, Eastern Illinois:The Panthers lost their sixth straight game. Lindenwood beat Eastern Illinois, 42-12. The Panthers' only touchdown came on a 16-yard connection between quarterback Conor Wolf and receiver DeAirious Smith at the end of the third quarter.

Theodore Fernandez
THEODORE FERNANDEZ

Theodore Fernandez is an intern with Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral and combined with his time with The Crimson White and WVUA 23 News has covered every Alabama sport across He also works as the play-by-play broadcaster for Alabama’s ACHA hockey team and has interned for Fox Sports.

Henry Sklar
HENRY SKLAR

Henry Sklar is an intern at Alabama Crimson Tide/Bama Central. He previously covered Alabama football and basketball for TideIllustrated.com and was a contributing writer for The Crimson White, focusing on golf and football. He also has extensive experience on social media, including TikTok. He’s lived in six different states, enjoys playing golf and DJing in his free time while majoring in News Media with a concentration in sports media.

